YEYIAN GAMING Unveils Exclusive Gaming PC Deals for the INTEL Gamer Days 2024

In addition to these unbeatable deals, customers who purchase a selected YEYIAN GAMING INTEL®-based prebuilt desktop during INTEL Gamer Days will receive a complimentary Assassin's Creed®: Shadows game bundle, adding even more value to their purchase.

"We're thrilled to be part of one of the premier online gaming events, INTEL® Gamer Days 2024," explained Frank Lee, VP of YEYIAN GAMING. "This participation underscores our dedication to delivering remarkable solutions to the community. By integrating INTEL®'s cutting-edge technology into our gaming desktops, we're eager to show how they can elevate the gaming experience for every user. Gamers should seize this prime opportunity to upgrade their setups for a more immersive gaming experience."

Highlights of YEYIAN Special Deals for INTEL Gamer Days

$300 off YEYIAN Yari 47F0C-47S1U Gaming PC (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CRKMWDWP):

The YEYIAN GAMING PC is crafted for gamers who demand superior performance and reliability. It boasts an INTEL® Core™ i7-14700F processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super graphics card, delivering smooth and immersive gameplay. With 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it provides ample storage and lightning-fast response times. Encased in the YEYIAN sleek Yari II chassis with six ARGB fans and powered by a 650W Gold power supply, this gaming PC combines power and aesthetics. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, it offers a seamless and modern user experience, making it ideal for gamers seeking both performance and style. The gaming desktop is now available on Amazon for $1599.99, with a $300 discount off the MSRP of $1899.

$710 off PHOENIX 49KFC-48S1N Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/WNDXM7):

The YEYIAN Phoenix Mesh Gaming PC is designed for those who crave high-end gaming performance. It features the powerful INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super graphics card, ensuring top-notch visuals and smooth gameplay. With 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz memory and a 2TB NVMe SSD, this system offers ample storage and rapid load times. The sleek Phoenix Mesh chassis, equipped with seven ARGB fans and a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, ensures optimal cooling performance and aesthetics. Complete with an 850W Gold power supply and pre-installed Windows 11 Home, this gaming PC is ready to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. The gaming desktop is now available on Newegg for $2289, with a significant $710 discount off the MSRP of $2999.

$330 off YUMI 24F0B-4601N Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/zDAW4V):

The YEYIAN Yumi Gaming PC is tailored for gamers who demand reliable performance and efficiency. It comes equipped with an INTEL® Core™ i5-12400F processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card, providing smooth and immersive gameplay. The system includes 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, ensuring ample storage and quick load times. The sleek design of the Yumi chassis, featuring four ARGB fans, enhances both cooling and aesthetics. With a 650W Gold power supply and pre-installed Windows 11 Home, this gaming PC is ready to deliver a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. Available on Newegg for $769.99, it offers a $330 discount off the MSRP of $1099.99.

In addition to offering exclusive deals on gaming PCs, YEYIAN GAMING has curated a series of exciting online gaming events throughout the INTEL Gamer Days, running from August 25th to September 15th. Highlights include a Game Night featuring live-streamed gameplay with influencer Big Cheese and an in-depth review of YEYIAN GAMING desktop PCs by a prominent tech YouTube Channel, UFD Tech. Moreover, gamers who purchase an INTEL®-powered YEYIAN GAMING PC during the event will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary game bundle of Assassin's Creed®: Shadow.

The YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program is designed to deliver customer support across all YEYIAN GAMING products, ensuring any issues are swiftly addressed. YEYIAN GAMING commitment to quality guarantees a seamless experience for all customers. For full details on the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program, please visit: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

To learn more about YEYIAN GAMING PC special deals, please visit:

Amazon: https://reurl.cc/E6GZeA

Newegg: https://reurl.cc/MjRkVn

YEYIAN GAMING Webstore: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/gaming-pcs.html

To explore more events from the YEYIAN GAMING INTEL Gamer Days 2024:

https://reurl.cc/2jWoea

To learn more about INTEL® Gamer Days 2024:

https://game.intel.com/us/gamerdays/

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit: https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

