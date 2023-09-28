YEYIAN Gaming Unveils Online Pre-Built Gaming Desktop PC Customization Service - Introducing the YEYIAN PC Configurator

"YEYIAN PC Configurator is an ideal web service for how we want to satisfy the gamers that come to us for a pre-built desktop...We aim to provide our customers with a personalized gaming experience that meets their budget and system requirements." Tweet this

With YEYIAN PC Configurator, customers can easily choose their desired hardware components and build their dream gaming PC with just a few clicks. The YEYIAN PC Configurator starts with an interface to select the CPU platform, a desired budget, and target resolutions with the expected frame rates with the most popular game titles. From there, the system will automatically suggest the best configuration for their selected budget, filling out all compatible components. This allows the customer to inspect the configuration and start making changes as they fine-tune precisely what they want from a supported list of options available.

Options that are open to user customization:

CPU MOTHERBOARD DRAM MEMORY VIDEO CARD POWER SUPPLY UNIT CPU COOLING PC CASE OPERATING SYSTEM PRIMARY STORAGE SECONDARY STORAGE SYSTEM FANS WARRANTY

The compatibility of a pre-built gaming system should be the most significant achievement compared to DIY builds. YEYIAN will open the PC Configurator to their entire line of gaming PCs, ensuring the same quality across all gaming PCs. Every preset available in the YEYIAN PC Configurator has been tested by a highly trained YEYIAN technician, ensuring 100% compatibility. The YEYIAN customized pre-built PC would be plug-and-play, out-of-box configured, and hassle-free.

To learn more about the YEYIAN PC Configurator: https://bit.ly/3LCYbqC

About YEYIAN Gaming

YEYIAN Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.yeyiangaming.com/

SOURCE YEYIAN Gaming