YEYIAN GAMING Unveils the MIRAGE Gaming PC Cases and the Power-Packed MIRAGE Gaming PCs Equipped GeForce™ RTX™ 4000/4000 Super Graphics Cards

The MIRAGE series PC case is expertly crafted to accommodate gaming components, combining impeccable form with exceptional functionality. The MIRAGE X is especially suited for gamers and creators seeking a spacious yet compact platform that supports high-performance gaming systems without sacrificing efficiency or aesthetics. This case exemplifies YEYIAN's dedication to quality and innovation, offering a dependable and visually impressive foundation for constructing the ultimate gaming setups. More than mere protective enclosures, these cases are essential elements of any advanced gaming configuration, engineered to fulfill the evolving requirements of modern gaming and content creation.

The new MIRAGE series PC case is also available in two distinct YEYIAN GAMING MIRAGE configurations; each pre-built PC model offers a variety of CPUs, RTX™ 4000 Super GPUs, DRAM memory, and storage solutions. This range ensures a personalized gaming experience designed to cater to diverse gamers' unique preferences and demands.

"At YEYIAN GAMING, our vision is to craft experiences that transcend traditional gaming. With the launch of our MIRAGE X PC cases and MIRAGE pre-built gaming PCs, we are setting new standards in design and functionality. These cases are not just built for gamers; they are forged for the future, integrating AI-enhanced computing-ready features that can adapt to the needs of every user. We are thrilled to empower gamers and content creators with tools that are not only about performance but also about pioneering the integration of AI into their gaming lifestyle." stated Frank Lee, VP of YEYIAN.

The MIRAGE X E-ATX full-tower gaming PC cases are backed by a one-year warranty from YEYIAN GAMING USA. These premium cases are available for purchase through leading US retailers and online e-tailers.

YEYIAN GAMING MIRAGE Pre-built Gaming Desktops Fueled by NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX™ 4000 and 4000 SUPER GPUs.

YEYIAN GAMING is dedicated to delivering dependable, state-of-the-art gaming desktops that undergo stringent testing to uphold the highest quality standards. We are pleased to present the elegantly designed MIRAGE S ATX mid-tower PC case, now available in two exquisitely engineered models on Amazon, Newegg, and the YEYIAN GAMING Webstore: the MIRAGE S 37F0C-47Y1U, MIRAGE X 795DC-4901U, pre-built gaming desktop PC.

These systems are equipped with the formidable NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX™ 4000 and 4000 Super graphics cards, including the 4070 Ti Super, and 4090 series GPU, featuring advanced CUDA Cores and VRAM memory for AI-enhanced rendering performance. Utilizing the innovative Lovelace architecture, these GPUs boast a 16GB frame buffer and a 256-bit memory bus, optimized for delivering exceptional performance for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz. Additionally, these systems offer unparalleled capabilities for video editing and rendering complex 3D scenes, catering to the needs of content creators.

Each MIRAGE gaming desktop is tailored for the most discerning gamers and content creators, equipped with high-performance NVMe M.2 SSDs, DDR5 DRAM modules, and pre-installed Windows 11. Designed for optimal functionality and aesthetic appeal, all MIRAGE models offer spacious interiors that accommodate graphics cards up to 390mm and support multiple PWM ARGB system fans and CPU AIO liquid coolers, ensuring sustained peak performance and stability during extended gaming sessions.

YEYIAN MIRAGE gaming desktop PCs come with the assurance of the YEYIAN Shield Silver warranty program, courtesy of YEYIAN GAMING USA. These high-performance machines are now accessible for online purchase from a selection of premier US retailers. For additional details on the YEYIAN Shield warranty program, please follow the link provided: https://us.yeyiangaming.com/yeyian-shield

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. Its innovative technology delivers award-winning solutions to the community worldwide through creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING has perfect solutions to meet everyone's needs, from pre-built PCs to complete custom rigs and from high-performance gaming monitors to next-generation PCIe Gen 5 power supplies.

YEYIAN GAMING was founded in 2017 in San Diego, California, with a philosophy to develop innovative technology products with high reliability and high performance. The goal is to provide its customers with unrivaled user experiences and exceptional customer service and remain at the forefront of the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com

