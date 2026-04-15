YG Marley Teams With Glenmere Farms Enterprises to Launch 'Young Gong' Premium Cannabis

"I've wanted to work with Dr. Sha-Ron for a while now. I saw that she is a creative genius. She understands this plant is more than just a feeling—it's a frequency." - YG Marley Post this

The grandson of freedom fighter, world peace activist, and music icon Bob Marley, and son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley (aka the "Rhythm of a New Generation") aligns with a team known for trailblazing innovation and a deep commitment to humanitarian impact.

"I've wanted to work with Dr. Sha-Ron for a while now. I saw that she is a creative genius. She understands this plant is more than just a feeling—it's a frequency." - YG Marley

Beyond the plant, Young Gong is a tech-forward lifestyle brand. Packaging features a QR code that unlocks exclusive digital content from YG Marley, blending the auditory experience of his music with the physical experience of the brand. The debut collection includes various cannabinoid profiles named Harmon-E, K-Lab, Melody Makers and Roads of Flames, each designed with different intended effects, ranging from social euphoria to physical relaxation. As more consumers and patients look for more natural alternatives to pharmaceutical medicine, Young Gong's focus on the synergy between sound and plant medicine arrives as a timely addition to the wellness market.

Meet Young Gong co-founder YG Marley on Sunday, April 19, 2026 for the official Young Gong "Countdown to 4/20" launch experience as a part of day 2 of NYC's weekend-long Kannafest. The night will begin at 8PM at Kakes NYC and will feature an exclusive Young Gong brand presentation that details the Young Gong strain selections, a live Q&A with brand representatives, and a meet & greet with YG Marley. RSVP for free entry here.

Kakes NYC is located at 10-43 44th Dr, Long Island City, NY 11101.

At 10PM, YG will perform live alongside some surprise guests for the official Kannafest afterparty at Partake NYC. Advance tickets are available here.

Partake NYC is located next door to Kakes NYC at 10-29 44th Rd, Long Island City, NY 11101.

For more details, follow Young Gong on IG @younggongcannabis and visit www.younggong.com for updates.

MORE ABOUT DR. SHA-RON PIERRE-KOVLER:

Among the less than 2% of Black business owners in the legal cannabis industry nationwide, Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre-Kovler is New York State's first biomedical scientist to own and operate a completely vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, leading the way in a market expected to generate $2.6 billion by late 2026. Her career is marked by a dedication to improving patient outcomes through rigorous scientific research and innovative therapeutic approaches. She has a proven track record of leading complex research programs and is a vocal advocate for the integration of cannabinoid-based options, supporting well-being.

For decades, the Kovler name has been synonymous with bold, calculated risks that drive both meaningful change and exceptional growth. Ben Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries (GTI), leads one of the world's most successful cannabis enterprises, consistently surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue while maintaining a rare level of sustained profitability in the global market. "Ben has been a long-time mentor of mine," says Dr. Pierre-Kovler. "We share a vision and an inner knowing that there is an incredible demand for premium, authentic experiences".

Follow Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre-Kovler on IG: @drsha

MORE ABOUT GLENMERE FARMS ENTERPRISES:

Glenmere Farms Enterprises, Inc. (GFE) is a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Chester, New York. The company manufactures and distributes the Glenmere Farms suite of products, including Dr. Sha's and Young Gong Cannabis, focused on communicating the beneficial properties of cannabinoids to clinicians, consumers and patients leading patient access through building community relationships.

Media Contact

Andre Barnes, The Elixir Media Group, 1 (347) 674-5439, [email protected], www.emgpresents.com

SOURCE Glenmere Farms Enterprises