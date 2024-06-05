Yield Investing Records Exponential Growth, Surpassing 2023 Sales Volume in First Half of 2024

Socially Responsible Property Investment Firm Achieves Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by Expansion in Gulf and Singapore Regions

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yield Investing, a leading socially responsible property investment firm, today announced a record-breaking month, driven by its success in the Gulf and Singapore regions. The firm has sold over 100 property developments in 2024 alone, amounting to a substantial portion of its total transactions from the previous year.

This remarkable achievement solidifies Yield Investing's position as a leader in the socially responsible property investment sector, rapidly expanding its investor base and commitment to increasing the supply of social and affordable housing in the UK.

Yield Investing's portfolio now encompasses over 1,000 units under management with social rent and over 500 properties developed, providing many individuals with a place to call home. The firm's growth has been fueled by the addition of 50 new team members across development, care, and operations in the past year.

"This record-breaking month is a testament to the growing demand for socially responsible investment opportunities that create real positive impact," said Frank Cartwright, CEO of Yield Investing. "By pioneering an innovative model that aligns private capital with the development of affordable housing, we are demonstrating that it is possible to generate returns while also addressing one of society's most pressing needs. Our success is enabling us to provide quality homes to over 1,000 households across the UK. As we continue expanding into new regions, we remain laser-focused on our mission of increasing the supply of social housing through sustainable investment."

