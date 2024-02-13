YKK AP America Introduces Newly Designed StyleView® Classic Window Series for New Construction

As homeowners continue to seek more modern styles for their homes, YKK AP America today introduced the newly designed StyleView® Classic window series for new construction.
ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As homeowners continue to seek more modern styles for their homes, YKK AP America today introduced the newly designed StyleView® Classic window series for new construction.
The new StyleView Classic combines builder-favorite features including a removable top sash and a sloped sill with a flat frame design, which improves the window's integration into a wider variety of materials. It is crafted with a precision corner weld for a clean, quality look. And with an array of options, StyleView Classic offers a more modern, streamlined aesthetic to fit endless home styles.
"YKK AP's purpose is to build a better society through architectural products. This philosophy extends to our approach to product development. By bringing meaningful changes to our StyleView Classic, we aim to provide a more well-designed, versatile window option for dealers, ease the installation process for builders, and enhance everyday moments for homeowners," said Hank Kawano, general manager, residential division at YKK AP America Inc. "StyleView is our most beloved brand of windows for new construction, and we're excited to bring this new window series to market."
Key features in the StyleView Classic Window Series include:
- Precision-welded corners for a cleaner, quality look
- Flat frame design for integration into a wider variety of materials
- Modern brickmould and sloped sill nose to create a thinner profile
- Easily removable top sash for easy drywall pass-through
- Stronger pivot bar retention to ensure easy sash removal and replacement
- Fusion-welded sill nose and clear shadow line to mimic a wood window
To learn more about StyleView® window series for new construction, go to https://www.ykkap.com/residential/Styleview-Classic/.
About YKK AP America
YKK AP America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, all building products are manufactured in the company's world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga., and Lakeshore, Ontario. Together with its subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products (Erie AP), the company serves architects, glazing contractors, homebuilders, and resellers across the country. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., a global architectural products company based in Tokyo, Japan.
For more information, visit ykkap.com.
