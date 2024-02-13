YKK AP America Introduces Newly Designed StyleView® Classic Window Series for New Construction

"By bringing meaningful changes to StyleView Classic, we aim to provide a well-designed, versatile window option for dealers, ease the installation process for builders, and enhance everyday moments for homeowners," said Hank Kawano, general manager, residential division at YKK AP America Inc. Post this

"YKK AP's purpose is to build a better society through architectural products. This philosophy extends to our approach to product development. By bringing meaningful changes to our StyleView Classic, we aim to provide a more well-designed, versatile window option for dealers, ease the installation process for builders, and enhance everyday moments for homeowners," said Hank Kawano, general manager, residential division at YKK AP America Inc. "StyleView is our most beloved brand of windows for new construction, and we're excited to bring this new window series to market."

Key features in the StyleView Classic Window Series include:

Precision-welded corners for a cleaner, quality look

Flat frame design for integration into a wider variety of materials

Modern brickmould and sloped sill nose to create a thinner profile

Easily removable top sash for easy drywall pass-through

Stronger pivot bar retention to ensure easy sash removal and replacement

Fusion-welded sill nose and clear shadow line to mimic a wood window

To learn more about StyleView® window series for new construction, go to https://www.ykkap.com/residential/Styleview-Classic/.

About YKK AP America

YKK AP America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, all building products are manufactured in the company's world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga., and Lakeshore, Ontario. Together with its subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products (Erie AP), the company serves architects, glazing contractors, homebuilders, and resellers across the country. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., a global architectural products company based in Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, visit ykkap.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, For YKK AP America, 1 407-924-4497, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE YKK AP America