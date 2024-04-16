YKK AP America Opens Doors to Los Angeles Sales and Manufacturing Center

New sales and manufacturing center will expand YKK AP's service capabilities and enhance customer experience in the Western region
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YKK AP America today opened its doors to a new sales and manufacturing center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. The facility, which will be dedicated to sales, production, distribution and logistics, will enhance the customer experience in the western region. YKK AP Inc.'s Chairman Hidemitsu Hori and YKK AP President and CEO Oliver Stepe helped mark the occasion with a visit to the facility.
The new sales and manufacturing center offers more than 80,000 square feet of space designed to establish local production capabilities and allow for finished goods inventory. It will serve as a key U.S. sales and distribution center for customers in the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. The facility is managed by Robert Colon, who leads a team of dedicated sales and operations personnel focused on customer service, estimating, production, and other support services.
"At its core, YKK AP is committed to exemplary quality and service. By expanding our sales, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we hope to extend this commitment and best service customers with personal support for the local market," said Mike Turner, president of commercial products division, YKK AP America Inc. "The opening of a sales and manufacturing center in the heart of the west will enable us to better serve and respond to customers in the region. It will create enhanced access to support services that glazing contractors value, including project estimating support, application engineering, locally produced custom doors, customer pick-up services for storefront and curtain wall stock lengths and parts, and access to our deep portfolio of high-quality fenestration systems."
ABOUT YKK AP AMERICA
YKK AP America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. Its purpose is to build a better society through architectural products. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, all building products are manufactured in the company's world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga., and Lakeshore, Ontario. Together with its subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products (Erie AP), the company serves architects, glazing contractors, homebuilders, and resellers across the country. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., a global architectural products company based in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit ykkap.com.
