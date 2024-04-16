YKK AP America Opens Doors to Los Angeles Sales and Manufacturing Center

"YKK AP is committed to exemplary quality and service. By expanding our sales, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we will best service customers with personal support for the local market," said Mike Turner, president of commercial products division, YKK AP America Inc. Post this

"At its core, YKK AP is committed to exemplary quality and service. By expanding our sales, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we hope to extend this commitment and best service customers with personal support for the local market," said Mike Turner, president of commercial products division, YKK AP America Inc. "The opening of a sales and manufacturing center in the heart of the west will enable us to better serve and respond to customers in the region. It will create enhanced access to support services that glazing contractors value, including project estimating support, application engineering, locally produced custom doors, customer pick-up services for storefront and curtain wall stock lengths and parts, and access to our deep portfolio of high-quality fenestration systems."

To learn more about YKK AP America's commercial facade systems and residential doors and windows, go to www.ykkap.com.

ABOUT YKK AP AMERICA

YKK AP America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. Its purpose is to build a better society through architectural products. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, all building products are manufactured in the company's world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga., and Lakeshore, Ontario. Together with its subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products (Erie AP), the company serves architects, glazing contractors, homebuilders, and resellers across the country. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., a global architectural products company based in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit ykkap.com.

