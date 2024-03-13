YKK AP Makes Key Leadership Appointments to Position the Organization for Growth and Expansion Across North America

"The appointments of these two executives to lead our primary business groups are a testament to their deep experience and expertise, and reflect our commitment to the growth of our business," said Oliver Stepe, president and CEO, YKK AP America. Post this

Turner, currently senior vice president of sales and marketing, has worked for YKK AP for more than 30 years. He has overseen consolidated revenue growth and a substantial increase in business complexity since 2016 when he assumed leadership of sales and marketing.

Jensen, who joined the company in January 2023, brings 25 years of experience in the windows and doors industry where he has progressed from sales management, up to general manager and president. He is an accomplished strategic leader with comprehensive knowledge and experience across operations, sales, marketing, quality assurance, finance, procurement, and human resources.

"The appointments of these two executives to lead our primary business groups are a testament to their deep experience and expertise and reflect our commitment to the growth of our business. I appreciate Mike's valued leadership over the years, and I am confident he's the right person to lead our flagship commercial group business into an exciting future," said Oliver Stepe, president and CEO of YKK AP America. "Josh comes to YKK AP America at an exciting time as we ramp up operations at our brand new, state-of-the-art $125 million residential windows and doors manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Josh's leadership of our residential business group will be instrumental as we work to achieve YKK AP's vision to become a global leading company through the evolution of architectural products."

