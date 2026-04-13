YKK Corporation Completes Share Transfer Agreement for Panasonic Housing Solutions

"This partnership marks an important step in advancing innovation and expanding the diversity of YKK AP's architectural products business on a global scale, including potential opportunities here in North America," stated Oliver Stepe, President and CEO of YKK AP America Inc. Post this

This partnership combines the advanced technological capabilities and extensive product lineup of YKK AP with PHS's strengths in the manufacturing, sales and engineering of an extensive line-up of interior and exterior housing equipment and construction materials. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to generate synergies, create new value, and contribute to the future development of the housing equipment and construction materials industry.

"This partnership marks an important step in advancing innovation and expanding the diversity of YKK AP's architectural products business on a global scale, including potential opportunities here in North America," stated Oliver Stepe, president and CEO of YKK AP America Inc.

For full details, please refer to the official joint press release issued by YKK Corporation and Panasonic Holdings Corporation in Japan: https://www.ykkapglobal.com/en/newsroom/releases/20260331

About the YKK Group

The YKK Group operates in approximately 70 countries and regions around the world, with the Fastening Business and Architectural Products (AP) Business as core operations. YKK Corporation, the parent company, was originally founded in 1934 as San-S Shokai and later changed its name from Yoshida Kogyo K.K. to YKK Corporation in 1994 and primarily focuses on advancing the Fastening Products Business. The YKK Group employs 46,305 people, including 18,468 in Japan and 27,837 overseas. Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2025 totaled 998.2 billion yen. For more details about the YKK Group, please visit: https://www.ykk.com/english/.

About YKK AP America Inc.

YKK AP America Inc. is a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. Its purpose is to build a better society through architectural products. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, all building products are manufactured in the company's world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga., and Lakeshore, Ontario. Together with its subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products (Erie AP), the company serves architects, glazing contractors, homebuilders, and resellers across the country. YKK AP America Inc. is a subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., a global architectural products company based in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit ykkap.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, For YKK AP America Inc., 1 407-924-4497, [email protected], https://www.ykkap.com/

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