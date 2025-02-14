YMCA of Columbia-Willamette Donates $10,000 to Support Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

YMCA of Columbia-Willamette donates $10,000 to support Los Angeles wildfire relief, aiding displaced families and YMCA staff. Funds assist emergency shelter, childcare, mental health services, and long-term recovery.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have recently ravaged the Los Angeles area, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette has committed $10,000 to support relief efforts aiding affected communities and YMCA staff.

Impact of the Los Angeles Wildfires

Beginning on January 7, 2025, a series of wildfires, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, swept through Los Angeles County. Fueled by dry conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds reaching up to 100 mph, these fires burned approximately 40,000 acres, destroyed over 16,000 structures, and resulted in at least 29 fatalities.

The Palisades Fire, in particular, became one of the most destructive in Los Angeles' history, devastating neighborhoods and prompting mass evacuations.

YMCA's Role in Relief Efforts

The YMCA of Metro Los Angeles has been instrumental in providing support during this crisis by:

Offering Shelter: Transforming facilities into temporary shelters for displaced residents.

Supporting First Responders: Providing childcare services to families of emergency personnel.

Distributing Supplies: Serving as hubs for emergency supplies and resources.

Promoting Mental Health: Offering counseling and support services to those affected.

A Commitment to Community Support

"The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette stands in solidarity with our colleagues and the communities impacted by these devastating wildfires," said Dick Wingard, Interim CEO of the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette. "Our donation to the YMCA Employee Assistance Foundation (EAF) will help to support the immediate relief efforts and assist in the long-term recovery of the affected areas."

About the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette

Founded in 1868, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is dedicated to empowering individuals and building thriving communities across the Portland and Vancouver areas and has been for over 150 years. Through programs that promote health, wellness, and youth development, our organization fosters belonging and upholds the principles of love, respect, honesty, responsibility, and service.

Join the Effort

Community members wishing to contribute to the wildfire relief efforts can donate directly to the YMCA of Metro Los Angeles or support the YMCA Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides aid to YMCA staff affected by disasters. For more information, visit www.ymcaeaf.org.

