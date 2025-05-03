YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties Breaks Ground on Gig Harbor Sports Fields

Community rallies to raise $6 million to provide more access for kids to play year-round.

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCA) will break ground on construction of the Gig Harbor Sports Fields on Saturday, May 3 at 1pm. The project will feature two lit synthetic turf fields that accommodate soccer, football, lacrosse, t-ball, and other field sports. Construction is set to be completed by December 2025.

Gig Harbor and the surrounding areas have long needed additional sports fields to accommodate the growing number of local teams and players. Currently, more than 9,000 local youth participate in field sports. Local sports groups have had to limit the number of participants and put kids on waitlists because there are not additional fields to accommodate the demand.

The synthetic turf fields will also help ensure fewer cancellations due to poor weather or muddy or unsafe field conditions. Additionally, well-lit fields will keep events safely running year-round, even during dark winter hours.

The YMCA has secured $6 million in fundraising from local families and individuals, including a $2 million commitment from the city of Gig Harbor. The city's commitment will be funded through Hospital Benefit Zone (HBZ) funding, which can only be used toward public improvement projects. The YMCA will continue to fundraise $1 million through project completion.

"The youth in Gig Harbor have needed these fields for years now and we've been humbled by the support we've received from the community and the city," said Charlie Davis, CEO and President of the YMCA. "Kids need more outdoor spaces where they can play sports and stay physically active. We are incredibly grateful to the families, individuals, and city of Gig Harbor for helping make this happen."

The project, which is being constructed adjacent to the city's Phase 1B project and north of the Tom Taylor Family YMCA, will also include 104 parking stalls. When construction is complete, the Y will operate, maintain, and schedule the sports fields for community use.

"We are thrilled to break ground on Phase 1A at the Gig Harbor Sports Complex," said Mayor Mary Barber. "These fields are not just an investment in our youth, but in our local economy too, with the potential to bring in future tournaments and visitors to support nearby businesses. This public-private partnership that we initiated with the YMCA over a decade ago is a great example of how we can come together to create more places for kids to play, grow, and thrive. It's exciting to finally see this vision taking shape that will ensure a vibrant Maritime City for future generations."

The Gig Harbor Sports Fields are one phase of a multi-phase plan for the Gig Harbor Sports Complex. Phase 1B, which will feature pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a playground, picnic shelters, an event lawn, and additional parking, is currently under construction.

