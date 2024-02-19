YMCA of the USA Board of Directors Elects New Chair, New Officers and Board Members also Announced

"I am grateful to work with a board of directors characterized by a steadfast commitment to the Y's mission, deep and broad professional expertise and great diversity." Post this

Other career highlights include:

Board member of the California Bankers Association

Board Chair of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

Member of the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council

Board member of the Santa Barbara Zoo, Channel Islands YMCA, CSU Northridge, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Awards include:

The Santa Barbara /Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals 2019 Volunteer of the Year

The CSUCI Robert J. Lagomarsino Award in 2014

The CIYMCA Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service award in 2014

CSUN Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013

CSUCI's Business & Technology Partnership's 2011 Business and Community Leader of the Year

Member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, since 1981

The Y-USA Board also introduced its newly elected board members:

Peter de Silva , former President, TD Ameritrade

, former President, TD Ameritrade Bryan Preston , EVP-Chief Financial Officer, Fifth Third Bank

, EVP-Chief Financial Officer, Fifth Third Bank Craig Fenneman , Owner/CEO of Fenneman Associates

, Owner/CEO of Fenneman Associates Rhonda Anderson , President/CEO, YMCA of Greensboro

, President/CEO, YMCA of Greensboro Wendy Bart , President/CEO, Olympic Peninsula YMCA

"I am grateful to work with a board of directors characterized by a steadfast commitment to the Y's mission, deep and broad professional expertise and great diversity," said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of Y-USA. "I look forward to partnering with Mr. Leis, our new board members and the entire board to strengthen the Y and the communities we serve.

Biographies and photos of Y-USA's new National Board members are available upon request.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

