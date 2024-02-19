YMCA of the USA Board of Directors Elects New Chair, New Officers and Board Members also Announced

YMCA of the USA is pleased to announce the election of George Leis to a two-year term as Chair of the nonprofit's National Board of Directors.
CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600 Ys across the country, is pleased to announce the election of George Leis to a two-year term as Chair of the nonprofit's National Board of Directors. Leis, the President and Chief Operating Officer for Montecito Bank and Trust, has served on the Y-USA board since 2019. As Board Chair, Leis will provide leadership to the 25-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the Y's work in strengthening communities by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other.
Leis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in July 2016, after over 33 years in the financial services industry. Beginning his banking career with Security Pacific National Bank in Retail and Commercial Banking, Leis has held various positions at both multi-national and regional financial institutions. Before joining the Bank, he was a Managing Director for MUFG Union Bank, N.A following the sale of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust (SBB&T) where he was President and CEO of Pacific Capital Bancorp (PCBC), a $7 billion in assets community bank holding company that included SBB&T. Prior to 2006, Leis was a managing director, U.S. products head and national practice leader for investments at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. He also served as SVP and Director of the private client services center at Wells Fargo, and as SVP and Manager for Bank of America Private Bank. A graduate of California State University, Northridge, Leis also served as Board Chair for the Channel Islands YMCA in Santa Barbara, CA, and is still an active board member today.
Other career highlights include:
- Board member of the California Bankers Association
- Board Chair of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation
- Member of the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council
- Board member of the Santa Barbara Zoo, Channel Islands YMCA, CSU Northridge, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Awards include:
- The Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals 2019 Volunteer of the Year
- The CSUCI Robert J. Lagomarsino Award in 2014
- The CIYMCA Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service award in 2014
- CSUN Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013
- CSUCI's Business & Technology Partnership's 2011 Business and Community Leader of the Year
- Member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, since 1981
The Y-USA Board also introduced its newly elected board members:
- Peter de Silva, former President, TD Ameritrade
- Bryan Preston, EVP-Chief Financial Officer, Fifth Third Bank
- Craig Fenneman, Owner/CEO of Fenneman Associates
- Rhonda Anderson, President/CEO, YMCA of Greensboro
- Wendy Bart, President/CEO, Olympic Peninsula YMCA
"I am grateful to work with a board of directors characterized by a steadfast commitment to the Y's mission, deep and broad professional expertise and great diversity," said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of Y-USA. "I look forward to partnering with Mr. Leis, our new board members and the entire board to strengthen the Y and the communities we serve.
About the Y
Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.
