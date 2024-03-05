Yo Mama's Foods Unveils Refreshed Packaging

Amazon's Favorite Sauce Brand Reimagines Visual Identity

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yo Mama's Foods, the all-natural, best-selling handcrafted pasta sauce company, is pleased to announce a packaging refresh across its entire product portfolio. The brand is embracing a fresh, modern, yet timeless design that represents a fusion of contemporary trends and enduring principles, creating a visual identity that resonates with a diverse consumer base.

"By choosing to refresh our labels, we aimed to capture the essence of modernity without compromising the authenticity that defines our brand," said David Habib, Yo Mama's Founder. "This transformation kept our timeless hipster vibes with a timeless and vintage Americana aesthetic while remaining consistent in our dedication to core product values." Yo Mama's spent countless hours on this redesign and worked with Designalytics to test before launching nationwide. The feedback and results were excellent.

Yo Mama's Foods crafts sauces that recreate the homemade, authentic tastes that typically take hours over a stove to prepare, making it easy for home cooks to enjoy healthy, quick-to-prepare dishes for their loved ones every night of the week.

Yo Mama's sauces, condiments, and dressings are available on YoMamasFoods and Amazon, with thousands of retailers across the U.S. including Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, HEB, Publix, Meijer, Stop & Shop, and many more.

About Yo Mama's Foods

Yo Mama's Foods is on a mission to bring the world back to the table through healthy and delicious foods. Yo Mama's Foods proudly crafts all pasta sauces, salad dressings, and condiments using only ingredients that Mom has in her kitchen. Since our launch on Mother's Day 2017, Yo Mama's distribution has grown to more than 24,000 retail stores nationwide.

You can find more information at www.yomamafoods.com and follow them on Instagram @yomamasfoods.

Media Contact

Eleni Fritz, 5WPR, 1 212-609-5009, [email protected], 5WPR

SOURCE Yo Mama’s Foods