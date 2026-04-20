YogaRenew Launches 50-Hour Breathwork & Pranayama Certification with Master Instructor Joe Miller

"At YogaRenew, we've always prioritized education that empowers students with both knowledge and confidence," said CEO & Founder Nicolas Goudy. Post this

"At YogaRenew, we've always prioritized education that empowers students with both knowledge and confidence," said CEO & Founder Nicolas Goudy. "This breathwork and pranayama certification, led by Joe Miller, brings together decades of experience, scientific insight and practical teaching tools. It's designed not just to teach techniques, but to help practitioners truly understand the mechanics and impact of breathwork — so they can apply it safely and effectively."

Joe Miller brings decades of experience from both traditional and academic settings to the program, including a master's degree in applied physiology from Columbia University. One of YogaRenew's most adored instructors, Miller already has several courses, series and a yoga anatomy teacher training available on the YogaRenew platform and app, making this certification a natural and highly anticipated addition to his catalog.

"Breathwork is one of the most powerful tools for change and a rapidly growing practice," said Joe Miller. "Our goal is to make it both deeply understood and widely accessible through this certification."

The certification is fully online and on-demand, allowing students to move through the material at their own pace. Upon completion, students will have the skills and confidence to guide their own breathwork sessions — whether for personal practice or in a teaching capacity. Early feedback from the founding members' launch has been exceptional, reflecting the enthusiasm the YogaRenew community has long shown for Miller's teaching style and depth of knowledge.

YogaRenew has established itself as the global leader in online yoga teacher training, with over 10,000 five-star reviews and more than 100,000 students across 190 countries. The Breathwork & Pranayama Certification is now available at $249 at YogaRenewTeacherTraining.com.

ABOUT YOGARENEW

YogaRenew is the international leader in online yoga teacher training, headquartered in Hoboken, NJ. As a pioneer and innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's instructors are world-class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate, knowledgeable teachers. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are supportive, curious, and committed to making a positive impact on their own lives and the lives of others.

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SOURCE YogaRenew