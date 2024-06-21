YogaRenew Launches Mobile App with Comprehensive Collection of Online Yoga Classes, Series and Workshops

"A ton of work has gone into this and I'm really excited about officially announcing our launch on International Yoga Day, a significant day in the yoga community," said CEO & Founder, Nicolas Goudy. Post this

"We were able to collect incredible feedback across a ton of users from our beta program which helped us build a great user experience with really wonderful content. The reception from our students so far has been tremendous. A ton of work has gone into this and I'm really excited about officially announcing our launch on International Yoga Day, a significant day in the yoga community," said CEO & Founder, Nicolas Goudy.

Whether you have a few minutes or a few hours, YogaRenew's app delivers a true digital yoga studio experience with over 1,000 videos, dozens of courses, series and live workshops to navigate. Users can take an online yoga class with world-renowned instructors in different styles of yoga including Vinyasa, Yin, Hatha, Prenatal, Restorative, Meditation and more. Students can discover a new passion with a wide variety of yoga workshops, series, challenges and certification options including but not limited to: Sound Healing, Asana, Yoga Philosophy, Anatomy, Ayurveda, Women's Health, Breathwork, Meditation, Tarot, Astrology, Vision Boarding and so much more. Many workshops are eligible for continuing education credits with Yoga Alliance as well.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our digital footprint and provide students with greater access to a variety of classes and resources, anytime and anywhere," says Co-Owner and Director, Kate Lombardo. "It's a one-stop destination for beginner to advanced levels and will make it easier for our students to integrate yoga into their daily lives."

The app includes unlimited access to YogaRenew's online yoga studio with a subscription. The subscription costs $84 for the annual plan or $11/month for a monthly plan. The app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

You can learn more about YogaRenew's app, online courses, teacher trainings, and instructors on YogaRenewTeacherTraining.com.

ABOUT YOGARENEW

YogaRenew is the international leader in online yoga teacher training, headquartered in Hoboken, NJ. As a pioneer & innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's yoga teacher trainers are world class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate business leaders. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are friendly, supportive, kind, and are all looking to make a positive impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.

Media Contact

Christina Monteleone

CMB Media

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christina Monteleone, CMB Media, 1 9085781351, [email protected]

SOURCE CMB Media