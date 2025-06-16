YogaRenew's Super App Launches Free Online Yoga Classes In Honor of International Yoga Day

"We've seen so much enthusiasm from our students in terms of having an app they can grow within across different dimensions." - Nicolas Goudy, CEO of YogaRenew Post this

Users of YogaRenew's app are now able to access over 100 on-demand, ad-free, yoga, meditation and breathwork classes completely free. Subscribers also now have access to daily live classes, as well as live workshops held by thought leaders across a variety of topics. With the release of version 2.0, YogaRenew's super app also adds integration with Apple Health and expands their vast library of personalized journeys which span a wide range of interests and objectives.

"We've seen so much enthusiasm from our students in terms of having an app they can grow within across different dimensions," said Nicolas Goudy, CEO of YogaRenew. "Subscribers now have access to live classes and workshops as well as an entire platform of personalized journeys through our courses and series. We've reimagined the app to deliver a seamless, interactive experience – whether you're joining a live class or practicing on-demand. Our goal is to meet people where they are, with tools that make it easier to build a consistent, connected yoga practice from anywhere in the world."

The subscription costs $84 for the annual plan or $11/month for a monthly plan. The app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

You can learn more about YogaRenew's app, online courses, teacher trainings, and instructors on YogaRenewTeacherTraining.com.

ABOUT YOGARENEW

YogaRenew is the international leader in online yoga teacher training. As a pioneer & innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's yoga teacher trainers are world class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate business leaders. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are friendly, supportive, kind, and are all looking to make a positive impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.

