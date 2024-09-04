Yogurtland and Laufey Compose Exclusive Laufberry Flavor to Celebrate 'A Very Laufey Day'

A sweet collaboration with GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey, exclusive flavor and exciting giveaways to be available only on September 8 at Yogurtland locations nationwide

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, today announced a special collaboration with the GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey for her upcoming "A Very Laufey Day" on September 8. Available for one day only at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide, guests are invited to experience the exclusive flavor: Laufberry, a divine strawberry-flavored frozen yogurt inspired by the TikTok jazz sensation.

In addition to enjoying this limited-time treat, fans can also grab a collectible Yogurtland x Laufey sticker sheet, perfect for adding a touch of Laufey to their daily lives. Guests are encouraged to participate in the viral social media trend using Laufey's popular song "Promise" and post their Laufberry experience using the hashtags #AVeryLaufeyDay and #Yogurtland.

"Our first-ever artist flavor collaboration with Laufey brings an innovative twist to connect with our guests and we're excited to celebrate the exclusive Laufberry flavor on 'A Very Laufey Day'," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "Laufey's viral hit 'Promise' is creating waves on social media and inspiring people to find joy and escape briefly with our frozen yogurt. This collaboration harmoniously aligns with a timely cultural moment, offering customers an experiential way to enjoy their treat."

To add to the symphony of excitement, Yogurtland will also hold a social media contest on September 8, giving guests a chance to win signed vinyl records and signed Giant Spoons from Laufey herself. Follow Yogurtland on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more details on how to enter and win exclusive prizes.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

ABOUT LAUFEY

"My goal is to bring jazz and classical music to my generation through a more accessible road," says Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy). Since the September 2023 release of her GRAMMY-winning second album Bewitched, the composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has proved how staying true to oneself can result in creating a space where people can find themselves. Bewitched has been wildly successful around the world, winning the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, appearing on multiple year-end best-of lists, setting a record for the biggest debut week by a Jazz album on Spotify, and reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Jazz charts. Laufey's tours immediately sold-out worldwide, while she has also attended the Met Gala, performed with the LA Phil, National Symphony Orchestra, China Philharmonic Orchestra, and collaborated with the likes of Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and more. The Los Angeles-based, Icelandic-Chinese Laufey grew up between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., and she studied cello at the Berklee College of Music. Her 2022 debut Everything I Know About Love introduced her "hopeless romantic" side, while Bewitched reflects her more mature outlook while writing about, as she puts it, "the magic and luster unique to youthful love." Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, which adds four tracks to Laufey's 2023 smash, debuted top 20 on the Billboard 200 in April.

