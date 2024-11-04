Yogurtland Rolls Out Sweet Holiday Line-Up to Frost Up the Festivities

Indulge in froyo magic with the limited-time Peppermint Fudge Brownie, exclusive promotions & more

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the spirit of the holiday season with a new flavor, Peppermint Fudge Brownie, an online-exclusive Gingerbread Wonderland Cup and a limited-time only Gingerbread Man cookie topping. The limited-time treats are now available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

Yogurtland's new seasonal Peppermint Fudge Brownie frozen yogurt is a rich, fudgy brownie flavor that meets refreshing peppermint for a winter wonderland in every bite. It is the perfect way to sweeten the holidays, with each spoonful being something to cheer about. Additionally, guests can enjoy the new Gingerbread Man topping, adding an extra dash of festive sweetness.

Guests can also enjoy Yogurtland's delicious online-exclusive treat, the Gingerbread Wonderland Cup. The flavorful cup features a delightful blend of creamy vanilla swirl, mini chocolate coated candies, festive sprinkles, and a charming Gingerbread Man cookie to top it all off. Orders can be made exclusively online at Yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland app.

"Holiday magic is in the air at Yogurtland and we're excited for our guests to create joyful moments with our new seasonal treats," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "The Peppermint Fudge Brownie and Gingerbread Wonderland Cup bring a blend of warmth, cheer and nostalgia to every bite. Frozen yogurt is the perfect treat to enjoy year-round—even in winter—making it the ideal way to celebrate with family, friends or simply indulge yourself this holiday season."

Yogurtland is honoring civic duty and service with sweet rewards this season. Guests can bring their "I Voted" sticker in-store to participating locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, and enjoy 15% off. Veterans and active-duty military can also receive 15% off in-store with a military ID on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

To add to the holiday magic, Yogurtland is celebrating Black Friday, Nov. 29 with double points for loyalty members. Take a sweet shopping break on Thanksgiving weekend to recharge and indulge with a delicious froyo treat (offer valid on November 29 only, in-store and online orders; please allow up to 24 hours for points to be applied). Customers can also spread some holiday cheer this Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, and get a $5 Bonus Card for every $25+ eGift card purchased (with up to four bonus cards per order) via yogurtland.com/buygiftcards. Bonus cards are redeemable in-store from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.Yogurtland.com.

