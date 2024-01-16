Yogurtland Swirls into Love with Sweet New Seasonal Flavors

Experience the indulgence of Chocolate Hazelnut Lava Cake and Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavors, along with the online exclusive Sweet Lava Cup

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, celebrates the season of love with irresistible new Chocolate Hazelnut Lava Cake frozen yogurt, along with returning fan-favorite, Chocolate Covered Strawberry. The sweet flavors are now available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

The all-new Chocolate Hazelnut Lava Cake frozen yogurt is handcrafted with roasted hazelnuts and molten chocolate, offering a delicious way to treat yourself or your Valentine. Additionally, the smooth and creamy Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor, inspired by the classic treat of milk chocolate-dipped strawberries, is back by popular demand and the perfect choice to enjoy with someone special. Limited time Sour Gummy Heart toppings are also available and add a sweet touch to the indulgent flavors.

"Love is in the air at Yogurtland, and we're excited to showcase a variety of chocolate-inspired frozen yogurt flavors and treats that are sure to make date night special," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "Created by our team of flavorologists, the Chocolate Hazelnut Lava Cake and Chocolate Covered Strawberry frozen yogurts are decadent additions to sprinkle love into any Valentine, Galentine, or other special celebration this season."

Yogurtland is also offering an exclusive online treat, the limited time Sweet Lava Cup. This flavorful cup is made with the delectable, limited time Chocolate Hazelnut Lava Cake flavor and topped with hand-sliced strawberries and sour gummy hearts. It is available to order only online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland app, while supplies last

To celebrate Yogurtland's most anticipated day of the year, National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6, all in-store guests will be treated to a special buy one cup, get one free offer (of equal or lesser value), while Real Rewards members will earn 2x points on any in-store order (this offer is limited to one per person and does not apply to third-party delivery orders, gift cards, or merchandise purchases; points will be applied within 24 hours).

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurtland.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

Media Contact

Sara Ryan, Yogurtland, 1 (469) 371-5641, [email protected]

SOURCE Yogurtland