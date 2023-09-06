Yogurtland Welcomes Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl

"With the fall season approaching, we're excited to bring back our popular Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl! Although we're still experiencing warm summer weather around the country, this beloved treat perfectly captures the nostalgic spirit of autumn." Tweet this

"With the fall season approaching, we're excited to bring back our popular Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl! Although we're still experiencing warm summer weather around the country, this beloved treat perfectly captures the nostalgic spirit of autumn," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland.

Whether enjoyed on its own or accompanied by custom toppings, Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl is sure to become a seasonal favorite. Yogurtland invites guests to create this treat at their local store or order online from a participating location at order.yogurtland.com.

To learn more about Yogurtland, catering for fall gatherings, or to order eGift cards and merchandise, please visit yogurt-land.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

