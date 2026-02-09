YOLOFEST Debuts March 27-29: A Three-Day Toast To Yolo County's Agriculture, Wine, and Makers

Region-wide weekend celebration packed with immersive experiences, tastes, live music, and lodging deals

WINTERS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Yolo County announces the debut of YOLOFEST, Yolo County's three-day celebration of food, wine, and local growers and businesses. From March 27 to March 29, visitors will find events, experiences, and lodging specials - a perfect reason to celebrate spring with a weekend getaway. Yolo County offers something for everyone: food and wine pairings, events, art exhibits, live music, downtown street fairs, immersive experiences, farm tours, discounts, and more. Visitors can take a self-guided, activity-packed tour of the region, which includes Winters, Davis, West Sacramento, Woodland and Yolo Countryside (Capay Valley, Clarksburg, Esparto and Zamora) to experience Yolo County firsthand.

"YOLOFEST invites both visitors and locals to savor the very best of Yolo County at their own pace, with a full weekend of experiences featuring live music, unique shopping, wine and spirits tasting, and local farm-to-table restaurants," said Guysell Geter, President of Visit Yolo and General Manager of Hotel Winters and Carboni's Ristorante Bar and Market. "Spring is the perfect season for a weekend escape-time to reset, explore, and enjoy a refreshing breath of fresh air."

For a comprehensive list of YOLOFEST events and a map click here.

YOLOFEST offers a diverse array of unique experiences, such as:

Davis:

Line Dancing at Hooby's Brewing Farm – (March 27) – 4–9:30 p.m. – Dust off your dancing boots for an evening of line dancing, food, and craft brews at Hooby's Brewing Farm. Lessons begin at 5:30 p.m. A suggested $5 donation per dancer goes directly to a local charity and is collected on-site.

Sip Yolo: Vegan Tapas Class at Great Bear Vineyards (March 28) –11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. – Take a plant-based culinary trip to Spain during this hands-on vegan tapas class. Guests will prepare and then enjoy their creations for lunch, paired with estate wines available for purchase. Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets $65.

Sip Yolo: Sausage Fest at Great Bear Vineyards (March 28) – Noon–5 p.m. – Savor estate wines alongside a hearty spread of British, German, and local artisan sausages, rustic bread, sauerkraut, fried onions, and specialty mustards, with an optional barrel tasting. Tickets are $45 and include sausages and one glass of wine.

Pence Gallery Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt (March 28 – 29) – 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. – Explore the gallery's exhibits with a self-guided, art-themed scavenger hunt. Complete all clues for the chance to be entered into a raffle for a $25 gift certificate to the Pence gift store. Free entry.

Winters:

Spirits of Yolo County at Patio29 Spirits Co (March 27-29) – March 27, 2-9 p.m.; March 28, 3-8 p.m.; March 29, 1–5 p.m. – Sample cocktail and tasting specials highlighting Patio29's award-winning, grain-to-glass spirits crafted from Yolo County grains and fruit. Free entry; tastings and cocktails available for purchase.

Sip Yolo: Roots to Wine at Berryessa Gap Vineyards (March 28) – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Learn about grapevine rootstock grafting during a demonstration and tour at Martinez Orchards, followed by an exquisite tasting at Berryessa Gap Vineyards featuring Winters Highlands AVA wines and hero grape Petite Sirah. Ticketed event.

Lamb Education Day at Turkovich Family Wines (March 28) – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Learn more about lamb and its connection to local agriculture at Turkovich Family Wines' Lamb Education Day, set among the vines and rolling hills just outside downtown Winters. Free entry.

Morgan's of California Open House (March 27- 28) – 10 a.m.–4 p.m. – Enjoy a free Gator tour of this 15-acre organic pick-your-own fruit farm, with complimentary samples, cookies to feed the goats, and a small playground for kids. Free entry.

Winters Spring Open Saturday Streetside Fair (March 28) – 10 a.m.–4 p.m. – Main Street shops step outdoors for a streetside sale, joined by local vendors and organizations showcasing products grown and made in Winters and the surrounding area. Enjoy live music, an Easter egg hunt, a balloon artist, a face painter, a floral truck, an ice cream truck, and more. Free entry.

Brewed for YOLOFEST at Steady Eddy's (March 27-29) – 7 a.m.–3 p.m. – Fuel your YOLOFEST explorations with fresh-roasted coffee at Steady Eddy's. On Friday, enjoy an all-day coffee tasting featuring multiple roasts. Free entry; food and drinks sold separately.

Yolo Countryside (Capay Valley, Esparto, Zamora and Clarksburg):

Full Belly Farm Tour: 40 Years of Organic Farming (March 27–29) – Guinda, 10 a.m. – Join a seasoned farmer for an hour-long tractor tour of Full Belly Farm, a pioneering organic farm in the Capay Valley. Tickets are $15 per person; advance registration required for each day.

Sip Yolo: Live Music at Taber Ranch (March 29) – Capay, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. – Cap off YOLOFEST with live music, wood-fired pizzas, and wine at Taber Ranch's hillside estate. Free entry; food and wine sold separately. Events all weekend.

Farm Tours & Distillation Demonstrations at Capay Valley Lavender (March 27–29) – Capay, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; guided tours at 10 a.m. – Tour this fragrant lavender farm and watch essential oil distillation demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Guests are free to roam the farm between activities. Free entry.

Experience a Taste of the Capay Valley at Séka Hills Olive Mill & Tasting Room (March 28–29) – Brooks, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. – Enjoy an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience at this Native-owned, state-of-the-art olive mill. Guided tours showcase how estate-grown olives become award-winning extra virgin olive oils, followed by guided tastings. Ticket options range from olive oil tastings for two or four to expanded experiences, including wine tastings and a charcuterie board. The tasting room remains open to the public; general visits are free, with packages available for purchase.

Open Farm Stand & Farm Tours at Polestar Farm (March 27-29) – Esparto, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. – Visit this Capay Valley farm for an open farm stand and guided tours highlighting seasonal crops and on-farm practices. Free entry.

Girl's Day at Grindstone Wines (March 28) – Esparto, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. – Celebrate women-owned small businesses with a day of mimosas, wine specials, local vendors, street eats and live music at Grindstone Wines. Free entry.

Woodland:

A Day at Center for Land-Based Learning (March 27–28) –10 a.m.–4 p.m. – Spend the day at The Maples, headquarters of the Center for Land-Based Learning. Explore the working farm, meet staff and program leaders, learn about youth education, workforce development, and climate-smart agriculture, tour the Mobile Farmers Market truck, and enjoy fresh brick-oven pizza made with farm-grown ingredients. Free entry.

Free Honey Facility Tour at The HIVE (March 28) – 1–2 p.m. – Go behind the scenes with Nectar Director Josh Zeldner to see how honey is produced from blossom to bottle in The HIVE's 20,000-square-foot, net-zero energy facility. Free entry; RSVP requested.

West Sacramento:

Yolo Explorer (March 27–29) – Climb aboard for a scenic train ride through the heart of Yolo County's agricultural landscape. Travel past working farms, open fields, and seasonal crops while enjoying sweeping views of the Sacramento Valley and distant Coast Range. Tickets are $73-$90 per person.

Railbikes at River Fox Train (March 27-29) – Pedal your way through the Yolo countryside on a guided railbike adventure unlike anything else in the Sacramento region. These unique, pedal-powered railbikes travel directly on the tracks, offering a fun and scenic way to explore the river corridor and surrounding farmland. Tickets are $109 - $139 per person.

For more information about YOLOFEST, lodging specials, and a full schedule of events, visit the YOLOFEST website.

Media Contact

Tiffany Dozier, Visit Yolo, 1 (530) 297-1900, [email protected]

SOURCE Visit Yolo