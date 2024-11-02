York Ag Welcomes Industry Veteran Dan McNally as Head of Sales and Marketing

"I'm excited to join York Ag and work alongside a team dedicated to supporting the growth and advancement of the agricultural community," McNally said. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan McNally to the York Ag team," said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag. "Dan's depth of industry knowledge, coupled with his leadership experience in the poultry sector, will bring significant value as we continue to expand our business. Dan's vision and skill set align perfectly with our core values and we cannot wait to see what he will help us accomplish."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, McNally demonstrates a strong commitment to the poultry industry's future, serving as the current chair of the Penn Ag Industries Association Executive Poultry Council and as past chair of the Penn Ag Industries Association Live Bird Market Committee. His dedication also extends into his community, where he serves on the board of a local nonprofit organization, furthering his impact within and beyond the industry.

"I'm excited to join York Ag and work alongside a team dedicated to supporting the growth and advancement of the agricultural community," McNally said. "York Ag's mission — summarized in our belief that 'Everyone Deserves a Nutritious Meal®' — aligns deeply with my own, and I look forward to driving a meaningful, positive difference for farmers, producers, and consumers across the industry."

For more information about York Ag, visit yorkag.com

About York Ag

Founded in 1988, York Ag is a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, York Ag commercializes its proprietary products YORK CALCIUM CHIPS®, BOVAZYME®, and BOVAZYME® Organic, and carries a wholesome portfolio of national and international brands from diverse feed ingredient manufacturers.

Media Contact

Dustin Dreyfuss, York Ag Products Inc., 1 717-843-9937, [email protected], www.yorkag.com

SOURCE York Ag Products Inc.