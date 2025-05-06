Yorktel Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Global Impact

"Yorktel's legacy is built on the strength of our people, our partnerships, and our commitment to staying ahead of the curve," said Ken Scaturro, Chief Executive Officer. Post this

Over the years, Yorktel has built an expansive portfolio of services designed to support the evolving needs of hybrid workforces. As a single, accountable partner, the company delivers consolidated managed services across AV, voice, and workplace experience—offering a seamless foundation for digital transformation.

From AIOps-powered Room Managed Services that deliver 24x7x365 help desk support and predictive analytics, to globally embedded Onsite Managed Services teams that ensure flawless day-to-day operations, Yorktel brings consistency and reliability to every environment. Its enterprise voice solutions are designed for flexibility and security, integrating with the platform of choice to provide compliant, cost-effective, global connectivity.

Yorktel also supports IT and communications teams through fully managed digital signage platforms and content delivery systems, relieving internal staff while ensuring seamless communication. The company's AV design and integration services are vendor-agnostic and globally scalable, enabling intuitive, enterprise-grade collaboration in any setting.

Complementing its integration capabilities, Yorktel's Professional Services team provides strategic consulting and custom solution deployment. Its Software Solutions group offers secure, productivity-enhancing platforms supported by expert staff. Yorktel also delivers full-service media and event production—from executive town halls to high-impact global broadcasts—ensuring flawless live, virtual, or hybrid event execution.

"At Yorktel, we believe innovation must be practical, secure, and scalable," said Jeremy Short, Chief Technology Officer. "That means delivering AI-powered, future-ready solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing ecosystems—elevating productivity, enhancing performance, and reducing costs."

With support operations spanning over 90 countries and deep local expertise, Yorktel enables clients to scale confidently while maintaining operational excellence. Through proactive service alignment, simplified platform migrations, and transparent, sustainable pricing models, the company continues to deliver measurable impact and lasting value.

"Our ability to scale while maintaining operational excellence is rooted in our people and our discipline," said Judi Pulig, Chief Operating Officer. "From AV integration to cloud voice transformation, we bring consistency, clarity, and accountability to every engagement."

Looking ahead, Yorktel is investing in intelligent automation, AI-powered collaboration tools, and sustainability-forward technologies. The company remains committed to supporting its clients, its people, and the communities it serves—building the future of work, together.

About Yorktel

With over 40 years of experience supporting Fortune Global 1000 companies and top government agencies, Yorktel is a trusted global systems integrator and managed services provider. As a founding pioneer of managed services in the video communications industry, we deliver AI-driven collaboration technology solutions, next-gen global integration, and holistic managed services to transform digital workplaces, optimize technology estates, maximize productivity, and reduce costs.

