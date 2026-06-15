Yorktown Center Unveils The Square, Marking Completion of Phase 1 Redevelopment

"Phase 1 of this redevelopment is an important milestone in our vision to create a vibrant mixed-use destination where people can live, shop, dine, work and connect." -- Josh Dean, General Manager of Yorktown Center Post this

The opening of The Square marks the completion of Phase 1 of Yorktown Center's long-term redevelopment strategy, which includes residential, retail, entertainment and park-like gathering spaces designed to create a vibrant mixed-use destination for the western suburbs.

"Pacific Retail Capital Partners has been thoughtful and intentional about evolving the center to meet the needs of today's consumers and community," said Josh Dean, General Manager of Yorktown Center. "Phase 1 of this redevelopment is an important milestone in our vision to create a vibrant mixed-use destination where people can live, shop, dine, work and connect."

Located at the heart of the property, The Square provides a new center entrance and venue for year-round programming, including pop-up markets, live music, art activations, seasonal celebrations and community events.

About Yorktown Center

Located in Chicago's western suburbs, Yorktown Center offers the convenience of shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences in one destination—and it's dog-friendly. Visitors can explore the latest trends from popular brands including H&M, Last Chance (by Nordstrom), Von Maur, LOFT and more than 100 specialty retailers.

Dining options range from the bold flavors of Ancho & Agave to rooftop dining at Empire Burger + Brew. Guests can eat, drink and play at Dave & Buster's, enjoy a night out at Gia Mia, or stay active at fitness destinations including CycleBar and UFC Gym.

Media Contact

Laura McGowan, Yorktown Center, 1 6308638709, [email protected], www.yorktowncenter.com

Gayle Gleespen, Yorktown Center, 1 630.629.7331, [email protected], www.yorktowncenter.com

SOURCE Yorktown Center