Yosemite Shelving Launches Modular Shelving System to Maximize Space, Minimize Hassle

Crafted using injection molding from an engineering-grade polymer, each patent-pending bracket is load-rated to an impressive 250 lbs, meaning a single shelf can support 1,000 lbs or one-half ton of weight. All hardware is included with each 4-pack of Yosemite Brackets.

Yosemite Shelving offers two methods for securing each shelf surface. The supplied metal S-Hooks offer quick assembly and lock each shelf over its full perimeter frame. For more permanent organization, simply add a few nails around the shelf's perimeter. This method also allows for working ledges that extend beyond the front of the support frame, as well as tabletops. Locating studs is not needed with Yosemite Shelving thanks to its free-standing design.

The secret to each Yosemite Bracket is that all six screws face inward, so users can assemble the shelving system from a single side. Enjoy the freedom of adding, subtracting and reconfiguring without starting over or even unloading the contents of the other shelves. The Yosemite Bracket is designed to make measurements quick and straightforward. The interior design of the bracket allows dimensional lumber to easily slide into place while the exterior design creates a clean finished look.

"We're excited about the Yosemite Bracket because it's just so easy to use," said Patrick Bailey, Director of design engineering for Yosemite Shelving. "The brackets hold themselves in place while you prep your build, and there are two simple ways to attach a shelf. The system allows a quick build of simple shelving but gives you endless options to express your creativity. It's such a big improvement over the competition that it's practically in a category of its own."

Effortlessly build, adapt and organize with Yosemite Shelving. It's available in two colors, Granite Gray or River Sand. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/yosemiteshelving.

About Yosemite Shelving

The creator of Yosemite Shelving had just bought his first house with a traditional two-car garage. In order to fit a cherished sports car, a custom motorcycle, and a vending machine side-hustle into this limited space, he knew he had to use every square inch of his garage. Working his way through the usual suspects, he quickly realized that prefabricated metal shelves wasted too much space, garage design companies wanted too much money, and hammering together a monstrosity that filled all three walls was overwhelming. He wanted a modular solution. He wanted a solution that could change with his toys, with his business, and with his life. He needed Legos for his garage. When early retirement came knocking he saw an opportunity to finally create the product he wished he'd always had. Through countless iterations and prototypes, he and a small cadre of assembled engineers created the Yosemite Bracket, an ingenious design that turns simple lumber into garage art.

