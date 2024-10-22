'You Are God: So What Do You Want to Do with Your Life?' by Luke Craig explores the evolution of spirituality in modern times

New book encourages readers to find the divine within, reconnect their inner truth, discover their true potential

BYRON SHIRE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luke Craig marks his first publishing foray with "You are God: So What Do You Want to Do with Your Life?" (published by Balboa Press AU), a compelling exploration of what spiritual practice looks like in today's complex human experience.

"You Are God" examines the evolution of spirituality, positing that it is indeed not a constant but an ever-evolving phenomenon. Here, the author delves into traditional spiritual teachings, examining how they are integrated into the areas of modern human living, while encouraging readers to take these ancient concepts and step beyond them into something authentically new and personally meaningful. From family and relationships to career and personal identity, this book provides a guide to finding the divine within everyday experiences.

"In a world ever more complex, stimulating and distracting what is the quality of our relationship to the quiet spaces within us? How do we feel about us? When do we relate to ourselves? When are we quiet enough to notice ourselves? Are we thriving? Are we unregulated? Unregarded? Indifferent to ourselves?" Craig asks. "The book offers a discourse on the value of connection with self. Not prescribing withdrawal from the external but, indeed, connecting with self through it. Using the world, as it is, to form and deepen the connection with one's self."

"You are God: So What Do You Want to Do with Your Life?" is both a gentle introduction for new spiritual seekers and a nourishing reflection for those already established on their spiritual journey. The book is available now at major bookstores and can be purchased directly at https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/819698-you-are-god.

About the Author

Raised in country Victoria, Luke Craig now calls home the dynamic energy of Byron Shire, Australia. His offerings draw on over 20 years of spiritual practice. From spaces of traditional Hindu and Buddhist practise, to the shamanic and contemporary. His passion for distilling spiritual energy into language has led him to create blogs and animated content, as well as offering public speaking discourse at events and teaching meditation.

