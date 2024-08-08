You Can Achieve God's Inner Peace, In Spite Of Mental Illness

Xulon Press presents mental health education combined with personal testimony.
EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tamra G. Tharp explores the topic of mental illness from both a medical and a spiritual perspective in Help Me - Breaking The Bonds of Mental Illness: A Spiritual Awakening ($13.49, paperback, 9798868500626; $5.99, ebook, 9798868502453).
Tharp is a nurse, but also knows firsthand the inner desire for peace with God that she experienced while suffering from mental illness. In this book, she shares her own ordeal, as well as the tools that she discovered which led to transformation. Controversial issues such as angels and demons are also addressed.
"This is a book for people who struggle with mental illness or life issues that need direction for self-discovery as it pertains to their body, soul, spirit, and heart," said Tharp.
Tamra G. Tharp is a traveling nurse who is accompanied on her adventures by her husband, Tex. She was born the eldest of four in the home of a Southern Baptist minister and his wife, and spent her rebellious adolescent years as the family black sheep. Tharp graduated from nursing school in 1995 and has worked as both a trauma nurse and as faculty of a nursing program. She and Tex share a blended family of three grown children.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Help Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
