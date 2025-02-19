You Can Change The World If You Make Love An Action Instead Of A Feeling

"Love changes the person doing love. The people impacted by that love naturally desire to reciprocate by giving love back to the person who loved them and by loving some other folks, too!" Post this

"Love changes the person doing love. The people impacted by that love naturally desire to reciprocate by giving love back to the person who loved them and by loving some other folks, too!" said Jordan.

Dr. Ed Jordan is a creative and innovative problem solver, currently serving as a pastor and writer. He earned a B.A. in Social Services and Corrections, with an emphasis in counseling, and subsequently both a Masters of Divinity and a Doctorate from Golden Gate Theological Seminary. Jordan has written two self-teaching Hermeneutics books, which were translated into Hungarian, a booklet entitled "A Guide for a Better Marriage", and the books Envision and Doing Love!

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Doing Love! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

