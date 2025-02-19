You Can Change The World If You Make Love An Action Instead Of A Feeling

Xulon Press presents a guide to putting God's love in action.
GWYNN, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ed Jordan encourages readers to have the greatest impact by Doing Love! It Can Change Your Life ($16.49, paperback, 9798868511332; $7.99, e-book, 9798868511349.
Jordan has seen that, while everyone talks about love and aspires to give and receive love, few truly understand this phenomenon and all its many implications. This in-depth study begins by making the argument that love started with God, and because of that, He is the one who understands it best. Therefore, His definition of love is the one used throughout the book, and Jordan uses it inspire his readers to put love into action, and to make lasting change by expressing it to those around them.
"Love changes the person doing love. The people impacted by that love naturally desire to reciprocate by giving love back to the person who loved them and by loving some other folks, too!" said Jordan.
Dr. Ed Jordan is a creative and innovative problem solver, currently serving as a pastor and writer. He earned a B.A. in Social Services and Corrections, with an emphasis in counseling, and subsequently both a Masters of Divinity and a Doctorate from Golden Gate Theological Seminary. Jordan has written two self-teaching Hermeneutics books, which were translated into Hungarian, a booklet entitled "A Guide for a Better Marriage", and the books Envision and Doing Love!
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Doing Love! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Ed Jordan, Salem Author Services, 804-296-9413, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article