You Can't Run Away From Conflict, But You Can Handle It Better

It became apparent to me that clashing viewpoints was a mainstay of the American culture, and I had better get used to it. I needed to discover a different way of participating in the inevitable conflicts that confronted me daily Post this

"It became apparent to me that clashing viewpoints was a mainstay of the American culture, and I had better get used to it. I needed to discover a different way of participating in the inevitable conflicts that confronted me daily," said Easley.

Kristy Easley has always been curious about people's motivations and behaviors. She holds a Master's in Theatre Arts and an Enneagram Coaching Certificate, both of which shaped how she interpreted and presented the idea of conflict. These days, she enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, creating scavenger hunts for the grandkids, and trying new recipes.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. There Is No Bear. Just Breathe is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Kristy Easley, Salem Author Services, 512-422-7667, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press