You Can't Run Away From Conflict, But You Can Handle It Better

LEANDER, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kristy Easley shares the results of her extensive research into dealing with disagreements in There Is No Bear. Just Breathe. Preparing For The Inevitable Conflicts Of Life With Strangers, The Church, Family, Friends, And God ($23.99, paperback, 9781662898341; $9.99, e-book, 9781662898358).
Easley began this journey out of a personal desire to better communicate with others. She wanted to be able to engage in necessary uncomfortable conversations without damaging relationships, and she felt that she needed help to do that. She read books, listened to sermons and podcasts, observed conversations, questioned her own behaviors and, of course, looked for wisdom in God's Word. This book is the culmination of that research.
"It became apparent to me that clashing viewpoints was a mainstay of the American culture, and I had better get used to it. I needed to discover a different way of participating in the inevitable conflicts that confronted me daily," said Easley.
Kristy Easley has always been curious about people's motivations and behaviors. She holds a Master's in Theatre Arts and an Enneagram Coaching Certificate, both of which shaped how she interpreted and presented the idea of conflict. These days, she enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, creating scavenger hunts for the grandkids, and trying new recipes.
