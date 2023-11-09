You Don't Have To Fix Yourself Before You Come To Jesus

Waller took encouragement from their stories and, like them, turned to Jesus. All five found hope, healing, and genuine love that no mortal man could provide. Post this

Leslie Sheryl Waller was raised in Pearl River, Louisiana. She was co-valedictorian at her high school and graduated with a 4.0 GPA from what is now Louisiana Christian University, earning her Bachelor's degree in English education. She went on to teach high school English and literature. She later earned her Master's in library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi and worked as the high school librarian in Picayune, Mississippi. Waller relished time with her family, traveling with them when she could. She also loved her church family and her friends. She has been with the Lord in heaven since July 23, 2014.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. He Called Her Beloved is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

