You Don't Have to Wait to Get Better for God to Love You, Because He Loves Who You Are Now

LILLESAND. Norway, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Anne Jorunn Syvertsen shares hope within limitations in Towards Heaven…For Better And For Worse ($22.49, paperback, 9788293859048; $9.99, e-book, 9788293859062).
Syvertsen struggles through disabling, chronic pain, and she wondered whether God was tired of her, and whether or not He could use her. Eventually, she realized that she was in a position to serve Christ in a unique way precisely because of her suffering, and that He loves her exactly as she is right now.
"My own life with pain and limitations has taught med that Jesus really loves me with all my pain and difficulties," said Syvertsen.
Anne Jorunn Syvertsen is a former radio journalist and has worked for local Christian radio stations in Norway, as well as for Trans World Radio. She also spent many years as a tour leader and guide. Currently disabled due to chronic pain, Lives in Lillesand, Norway together with her husband, Arvid.
