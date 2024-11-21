You Don't Have to Wait to Get Better for God to Love You, Because He Loves Who You Are Now

Xulon Press presents encouragement that God uses all things for good.

LILLESAND. Norway, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Anne Jorunn Syvertsen shares hope within limitations in Towards Heaven…For Better And For Worse ($22.49, paperback, 9788293859048; $9.99, e-book, 9788293859062).

Syvertsen struggles through disabling, chronic pain, and she wondered whether God was tired of her, and whether or not He could use her. Eventually, she realized that she was in a position to serve Christ in a unique way precisely because of her suffering, and that He loves her exactly as she is right now.