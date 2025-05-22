You Have A Responsibility To Investigate And Evaluate What You Accept As Truth

"This book is the first in a series identifying and reminding Christians that there is a right way, right doctrine, and correct theology for learning and teaching God's ways". Post this

"This book is the first in a series identifying and reminding Christians that there is a right way, right doctrine, and correct theology for learning and teaching God's ways," said Fry.

Michael D. Fry studied at Criswell College in Dallas, TX and has studied and taught the truths of Scripture for most of his adult life. He has written numerous lesson curricula to aide in his teaching, including Bible studies, Sunday school classes, and seminars such as "Prayer in the Christian Life" and "Understanding Who We Are In Marriage".

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Are We Getting It Right? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Michael D. Fry, 512-588-9901, www.godisinthedetail.org

