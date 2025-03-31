You May Feel Alone, But God Has Sent Others To Encourage And Inspire You

"I was inspired by my desire for people to have a deeper understanding and experience the simplicity of God's extraordinary love" Post this

"I was inspired by my desire for people to have a deeper understanding and experience the simplicity of God's extraordinary love," said Hodge Jones.

Debra Hodge Jones is a native of Newport News, Virginia. She is a graduate of Regent University in Virginia Beach and holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational technology and online learning, and a Master of Arts degree in practical theology from Regent University's School of Divinity. Additionally, she is a credentialed life coach, and licensed minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has been privileged to teach and preach the Good News of Jesus Christ in churches, community events, and in home meetings, including abroad in the Caribbean Island of Trinidad and Tobago, and Ghana, West Africa.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Journal About God's Extraordinary Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

