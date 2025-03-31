You May Feel Alone, But God Has Sent Others To Encourage And Inspire You

Xulon Press presents a first step on the path to healing and recovery.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Debra Hodge Jones offers readers a place to start when they feel stuck in broken relationships, shattered dreams, or lingering grief with A Journal About God's Extraordinary Love: A Spiritual Journey For Wounded Hearts($12.49, paperback, 9798868512766; $5.99, e-book, 9798868512773.
Oftentimes, the first step is the hardest one, and Hodge Jones wants her readers to know they are not alone. She has compiled this journal full of biblical principles, fresh perspectives, unique insights, and personal anecdotes to help them better understand their own suffering, and to uncover how God's love can inspire and renew. Hodge Jones has also provided space for readers to record their own thoughts throughout their journey, so they can confront their pain and find peace in God's embrace.
"I was inspired by my desire for people to have a deeper understanding and experience the simplicity of God's extraordinary love," said Hodge Jones.
Debra Hodge Jones is a native of Newport News, Virginia. She is a graduate of Regent University in Virginia Beach and holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational technology and online learning, and a Master of Arts degree in practical theology from Regent University's School of Divinity. Additionally, she is a credentialed life coach, and licensed minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has been privileged to teach and preach the Good News of Jesus Christ in churches, community events, and in home meetings, including abroad in the Caribbean Island of Trinidad and Tobago, and Ghana, West Africa.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Journal About God's Extraordinary Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Debra Hodge Jones, Salem Author Services, 757-298-5166, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
