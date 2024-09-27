You, Me and ADHD - How to figure out relationships with family and friends with ADHD

"Tamara knows ADHD personally, professionally, and academically, and her family has the stories to tell. In You, Me, and Our ADHD Family. She helps you not feel alone." Ari Tuckman, PsyD, ADHD expert, author, and presenter Post this

That's where You, Me, and Our ADHD Family comes in. Packed with honest assessments of the challenges ADHD families face and practical strategies to help readers focus on protecting and improving the relationships that matter most, this book shows how to

• identify ADHD traits and their impact on relationships

• manage overwhelming emotions effectively

• resolve disagreements constructively

• persevere despite setbacks

"Dr. Rosier gets it. She knows the dance and the drama of ADHD, having lived it herself since she was a little girl. Of the many excellencies I could single out, including the clear and pungent prose, I am most moved by the heart that infuses this memorable book of pithy and hard-earned advice. I will never forget the image of little Tamara sitting alone in the back seat of the family car after a set-to with her frazzled mom and whispering to herself the simple wish, 'I want a happy family.' Now grown up, Dr. Tamara Rosier proceeds to write a beautiful manual on how to make that wish come true." Edward Hallowell, MD, author of Driven to Distraction and ADHD 2.0

A happy family life takes work, but it's work that yields life-changing rewards. You, Me, and Our ADHD Family makes that work easier.

About the Author

Tamara Rosier, PhD, has been a college administrator, a professor, a leadership consultant, a high school teacher, a business owner, and an ADHD coach. Through those adventures, she has developed valuable insight into ADHD and how it affects one's life. As founder of the ADHD Center of West Michigan, Dr. Rosier leads a team of coaches, therapists, and speech pathologists to help individuals, parents, and families develop an understanding of ADHD and learn skills to live with it effectively. She is the author of Your Brain's Not Broken and You, Me, and Our ADHD Family.

