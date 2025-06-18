"You Need More Than Just a Battery" - Solar House Australia Calls for Smarter Solar in Brisbane

"We're seeing a rush on cheap battery installs that won't deliver long-term value," says McArdle. "A true solution involves more than just bolting on solar batteries. Brisbane homes deserve a full hybrid system that's safe, efficient, and built to last."

BRISBANE, Australia, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the Federal Government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program launching on July 1, leading local installer Solar House Australia is urging Brisbane households to look beyond basic battery installs. The message from founder Gary McArdle is clear: "If you want real energy savings, you need more than just solar batteries – you need a fully integrated hybrid solar system."

As a qualified electrical contractor with solar design, installation, and battery storage accreditation, Gary McArdle has helped hundreds of Brisbane families lower their power bills and future-proof their homes with smart solar battery solutions.

"We're seeing a rush on cheap battery installs that won't deliver long-term value," says McArdle. "A true solution involves more than just bolting on solar batteries. Brisbane homes deserve a full hybrid system that's safe, efficient, and built to last."

Solar House Australia designs and installs complete solar battery systems across Brisbane, offering:

Tier 1 solar panels

Top-performing battery brands such as Sungrow

Smart monitoring systems for real-time performance

Accredited installation by qualified electricians

With government rebates now covering up to 30% of battery system costs, homeowners are encouraged to act – but act wisely.

"There's never been a better time to invest in solar batteries in Brisbane," McArdle adds. "But only if it's done right – with trusted products, professional design, and a long-term strategy."

Solar House Australia is offering free solar battery consultations to Brisbane residents looking to take full advantage of government incentives while securing a high-performing system tailored to their home's needs.

Whether you already have solar panels or are starting fresh, Solar House Australia provides end-to-end solutions backed by experience and local support.

Media Contact

Gary McArdle, Solar House Australia, 61 1300 901 199, [email protected], https://solarhouseaustralia.com.au/

