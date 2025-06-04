You Squared Media Celebrates 15 Years of Marketing Innovation and Client Success

Tracey Cleckler, President of You Squared Media states, "from traditional advertising to cutting-edge digital tactics, our strength lies in crafting campaigns that resonate and deliver measurable results." Post this

"We've built our reputation by truly understanding each client's unique goals and developing custom strategies that evolve with the times," said Tracey Cleckler, President of You Squared Media. "From traditional advertising to cutting-edge digital tactics, our strength lies in crafting campaigns that resonate and deliver measurable results."

Over the past 15 years, You Squared Media has guided brands in healthcare, retail, real estate, food & beverage, home services, automotive, and more. The agency's broad industry knowledge and adaptability have earned it accolades for outstanding campaign performance, innovative design, and media excellence.

Clarence Estes, Executive Vice President, added, "What sets us apart is not just our creativity—it's our commitment to building genuine partnerships. We become an extension of our client's team, focused on driving success together. That mindset is why we've seen such long-lasting relationships and continued growth."

The agency's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic was a defining chapter. It quickly pivoted strategies to help clients communicate effectively and maintain visibility through uncertainty. This agility reinforced You Squared Media's role as a dependable, innovative partner in any environment.

As the agency looks to the future, You Squared Media remains committed to investing in talent, embracing new technologies, and delivering impactful campaigns that make a lasting difference in the marketplace.

Tracey Cleckler, You Squared Media, 713-880-3387, [email protected], https://www.yousquaredmedia.com

