Young Adult Novel Sets New Standard in Historical YA Fiction

NEW YORK, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Grant Overstake, acclaimed for his evocative storytelling and deep dives into complex themes, is set to release a much-anticipated full-cast audio drama adaptation of his historical fiction title, "The Real Education of TJ Crowley," on June 11, 2024. A former Miami Herald sportswriter, Overstake brings a unique perspective to his narratives, capturing the hearts of readers and listeners of all ages.

Presented by Grain Valley Publishing and distributed by Blackstone Publishing, "The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline" examines race relations during the tumultuous civil rights era. The novel, set in Wichita, Kansas following the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was named Book of the Year by the Kansas Authors Club and selected as a National Book of the Month by Bookclubs.com. The story offers an exploration of the choice between hatred learned and friendship discovered, between the paralysis of fear and the power of knowledge.

ABOUT THE AUDIO DRAMA

Set in 1968 against the often violent backdrop of an American city on the brink of unprecedented change, the story follows 13-year-old TJ Crowley, a white boy from a broken home, whose life is upended when the Fair Housing Act breaks down the Redline that has long divided Wichita. When respected Black physician Dr. Robert Washington and his family move next door to the Crowley clan, a series of explosive events demands that TJ confront the racism he has long been taught to embrace.

The hard-hitting yet hopeful dramatization is based on the experiences of the author and others who lived on both sides of the dividing line. It is a gripping, fast-paced story that captures the hopes and fears of a young man searching for his place in a racially divided community. Perfect for dinner table conversations, book club discussions and as a classroom teaching tool, the audio drama invites listeners to reflect on their own beliefs and the lingering effects of our troubled national history in present-day society.

An unforgettable audiobook experience, "The Real Education of TJ Crowley" was adapted from the novel by the author and award-winning producer May Wuthrich, who also directed and produced the audio drama. Cameron Potts of John Marshall Media co-produced, and his team engineered, edited, and mastered the production, adding music and sound effects.

A full cast of audio luminaries bring the story's range of characters and their struggles to life in a radio theater-style recording, led by multi-award winning actors Dani Martineck as TJ Crowley, Dion Graham as Dr. Washington and Tavia Gilbert as Kate Crowley. Additional cast members include Peter Berkrot, Michael Crouch, Ari Fliakos, Kevin R. Free, Graham Halstead, Johnny Heller, Kirby Heyborne, Thérèse Plummer, Brittany Pressley, Shayna Small, John Wright and Sheila Brown Kinnard, who plays Mrs. Lorraine Washington, a role inspired by Kinnard's own mother.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grant Overstake's literary journey began with his debut novel, "Maggie Vaults Over the Moon," which captures the essence of the American spirit through sports and has been embraced not only for its compelling story but for use in classrooms. Overstake's works are a testament to his skill weaving raw emotion with inspirational narratives.

PROJECT HISTORY

The audio drama is a major humanities project sponsored by the Youth Educational Empowerment Program (YEEP), with major funding from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and from the United Way of the Plains, Wichita State University's Shocker Studios, Massachusetts Mutual Insurance and Bird by Bird Outreach, as well as individual patrons.

PRAISE FOR "THE REAL EDUCATION OF TJ CROWLEY"

"Set in an explosive moment in America's racial history, this coming-of-age story prompted me to consider my own moral courage. What choices would I have made if I

were in TJ's shoes? I was on the edge of my seat, turning the pages and rooting for TJ as he navigated his young life with increasing clarity." — Debby Irving, author of "Waking Up White"

"One of the most popular books in my classroom library. The questions it raises about race, class, and family resonate with young women and men encountering a world with injustice and conflict." — Dave McIntire, Kansas History Teacher of the Year, Pembroke Hill School

"Brought to life by a series of finely drawn characters, the book offers readers,

particularly teens, a chance to think about some of the most important issues facing our

society today." — Mark Potok, former senior fellow, Southern Poverty Law Center

AVAILABILITY

"The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline," an immersive audio drama in three acts, is available for pre-order, with release on June 11, 2024.

