Young and old, Jew and Gentile Gather in Texas Cities to Remember the Millions Murdered During the Holocaust (1939-1945)

"This is the most important march we've ever done. It's just shocking how the landscape has radically changed, where antisemitism and radical propaganda is front page, front and center. I think the last time it was like that would have been the Holocaust."-Rozalie Jerome, Executive Director of HRA18 Post this

It was the indifferent silence of the majority that made the Holocaust possible - an indifference that even today paves the way for anti-Jewish hatred and bigotry. As we look across the nation, pro-Hamas protests and riots continue to carry on at college campuses across the country. University administrators shamefully cave to terrorist sympathizers, allowing pro-Hamas encampments to spread like a brushfire among institutions of higher education, as university buildings have been taken over, Jewish students have been viciously attacked, and the American flag has been replaced with the Palestinian flag flown by Hamas terrorists. When we saw the community come together for the March of Remembrance, it was a glimmer of light in a dark time highlighting the need for more people to stand up.

Amidst nationwide campus unrest, the March of Remembrance Dallas joined forces with Southern Methodist University's Office of the Chaplain and Religious Life, SMU Jewish Studies, SMU Perkins School of Theology, AEPi, Mishelanu, and ADL Texoma at SMU's Hughes-Trigg Student Center. Together, they heard poignant Holocaust survivor testimonies and embarked on an Honor March throughout the campus, each participant bearing a stone engraved with the name and age of a Holocaust victim. This act served as a solemn tribute to the lost and a united stance against anti-Jewish bigotry. The event culminated in the announcement of The Nathaniel Foundation Scholarship recipients, marking a profound moment of remembrance and solidarity.

Holocaust Remembrance Association (HRA18) Founders Mitch and Rozalie Jerome offered a heartfelt welcome, followed by government proclamations from Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez and Brandon Kiser representing State Senator Brandon Creighton. Houston First Chairman and THGAAC Commissioner Jay Zeidman emphasized the pressing need to recognize that NEVER AGAIN IS NOW. Emotional testimonies from second-generation Holocaust survivor Bobby Jucker, a repentant descendant of Nazi perpetrators Claudia Kiesenger, and retired Texas A&M Professor David Lawhon underscored the event's gravity and significance.

Hebraic music and dance infused the gathering with hope amid its solemn purpose. From young to old, Jew to Gentile, all united for the March of Remembrance. As the music tapered off to make way for the speaking program, organizers swiftly moved participants indoors to take shelter from an approaching storm, with the gracious permission of Bobby Jucker, owner of Three Brothers Bakery. Inside, amid the comforting aroma of freshly baked cookies, attendees found shelter and camaraderie, their spirits uplifted as they sang together, "AM YISRAEL CHAI!"

The audience hung on every word, fostering a profound sense of community. The message reverberated: silence in the face of persecution is complicity with the oppressors. Applause erupted as speakers urged against silence and for solidarity with the Jewish community. The program concluded with blessings from Jewish and Christian clergy, punctuated by the haunting blasts of the shofar.

Following the program, participants gathered with banners and signs outside the bakery, marching to the Citywide Yom HaShoah Observance at Congregation Beth Yeshurun nearby. For many, it marked their first visit to a synagogue, yet their presence was seamless, reflecting a deep sense of unity. This unity transcended individual differences, rallying behind the Jewish community's right to thrive and Israel's right to defend itself. Together, as brothers and sisters, they stood for light and justice. Amidst diverse backgrounds, collective remembrance of the Holocaust strengthens resolve for solidarity and righteousness. As the Psalmist eloquently stated, "Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!"

