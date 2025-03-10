Young Author Pens Refreshing Christian Young Adult Fiction: Helpless Girl Attempts to Save the Kingdom She Loves

"The lack of truly Christian young adult fiction in the world. I want to write for those who search and long for clean, Christian fiction with all the adventure and lovable characters but without the trash." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Jewel said, "The lack of truly Christian young adult fiction in the world. I want to write for those who search and long for clean, Christian fiction with all the adventure and lovable characters but without the trash."

Jewel Plank is a teen author who travels America with her family for ministry. Ever since she was fourteen, she realized the need for more young adult Christian fiction, so she set out to fix it. Her dog, Penelope, works as a writing buddy as she crafts exhilarant adventures on paper. Jewel has always been interested in history and English at school; she is due to graduate in May 2025. In addition to writing, Jewel enjoys drawing and reading.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Last Light of Hope is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

