Young, Dance Reality Series 'Rylie and Codie's World' Teams Up With TENOIR TV, A Black Female-Owned Streaming Network

Young, Dance Reality Series 'Rylie and Codie's World' Launches on Black Female-Owned TENIOR TV on March 11, 2024. The show highlights how two Harlem sisters, Rylie (13 years old) and Codie (9 years old) navigate the competitive dance world. A billboard will run in Times Sq. from March 11th-17th.
NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing "Rylie and Codie's World," a captivating reality series chronicling the journey of two young sisters from Harlem as they pursue their dance dreams. Recorded when Rylie and Codie were 13 and 9 years old respectively, the series grants viewers an inside look as the girls navigate the competitive world of professional dance. Under the guidance of their momager, Stacie Jones, affectionately known as Stacie J. from her appearance on season 2 of 'The Apprentice,' the sisters have been immersed in the world of dance since the ages of two and three. Their training includes the esteemed Uptown Dance Academy and the renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem, where Rylie's exceptional talent earned her a Van Lier Scholarship. Additionally, she was honored to attend the American Ballet Theatre through a scholarship from her idol, Misty Copeland's Bridge Class Program. Fast forward two years, and the sisters continue to elevate their craft. Both now attend the prestigious Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) dance program on full scholarship, and their summers are marked by their return to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) Summer Intensive in Los Angeles for the third consecutive year, further honing their skills under the guidance of industry experts.
Introducing TENOIR TV, a groundbreaking streaming network founded in 2020 by two Black women on a mission to amplify the voices and stories of Black culture often overlooked in mainstream media. Starting March 11th, 2024, TENOIR TV proudly welcomes "Rylie and Codie's World" to its esteemed lineup. The co-founders of TENOIR TV, Ruby Charles Noble and Sandra Dieudonne, express their excitement for the series: "Rylie and Codie's World represents a beacon of positivity for young Black and Brown children everywhere, offering a portrayal seldom seen on screen. In a landscape dominated by reality dance shows, the scarcity of Black representation struck a chord with our team. We are thrilled to champion a broader perspective of talented young dancers." In addition to showcasing the series, comprising six compelling episodes, TENOIR TV will also integrate Rylie and Codie's World into its production portfolio. This strategic move involves pitching the show to industry producers, investors, and sponsors to forge partnerships that will propel the series into production for an anticipated second season under the TENOIR TV studios.
Stacie, the show's executive producer, is ecstatic about the partnership with TENOIR TV, recognizing it as a pivotal opportunity to broaden the series' reach. "Since the inception of this series, my objective has been to show young girls of color the unwavering dedication and resilience essential for success in the professional dance world. Rylie and Codie's demanding dance schedule, alongside their school responsibilities and time for leisure, epitomizes this nonstop dedication."
Erickka Jones, the series' writer/director and co-producer, is looking forward to joining forces with TENOIR TV, recognizing the unmatched opportunity to collaborate with a network spearheaded by Black women. "I understand the transformative potential that arises when Black women unite to tell our stories. I am not only excited about the prospect of a second season, I am passionate about inspiring young Black girls across the globe to envision themselves attaining greatness in dance."
"Rylie and Codie's World" debuts on TENOIR TV Mon. 3/11/24. A billboard showcasing the series will run in Times Square from March 11th to 17th. To watch the show, Download TENOIR TV on all platforms including all Smart TVs.
