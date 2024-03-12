Young, Dance Reality Series 'Rylie and Codie's World' Teams Up With TENOIR TV, A Black Female-Owned Streaming Network

Young, Dance Reality Series 'Rylie and Codie's World' Launches on Black Female-Owned TENIOR TV on March 11, 2024. The show highlights how two Harlem sisters, Rylie (13 years old) and Codie (9 years old) navigate the competitive dance world. A billboard will run in Times Sq. from March 11th-17th.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing "Rylie and Codie's World," a captivating reality series chronicling the journey of two young sisters from Harlem as they pursue their dance dreams. Recorded when Rylie and Codie were 13 and 9 years old respectively, the series grants viewers an inside look as the girls navigate the competitive world of professional dance. Under the guidance of their momager, Stacie Jones, affectionately known as Stacie J. from her appearance on season 2 of 'The Apprentice,' the sisters have been immersed in the world of dance since the ages of two and three. Their training includes the esteemed Uptown Dance Academy and the renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem, where Rylie's exceptional talent earned her a Van Lier Scholarship. Additionally, she was honored to attend the American Ballet Theatre through a scholarship from her idol, Misty Copeland's Bridge Class Program. Fast forward two years, and the sisters continue to elevate their craft. Both now attend the prestigious Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) dance program on full scholarship, and their summers are marked by their return to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) Summer Intensive in Los Angeles for the third consecutive year, further honing their skills under the guidance of industry experts.