Young Entrepreneur Brings Cool Relief to Phoenix - The Hottest City in the Nation

With summer at our doorstep and extreme heat becoming a growing public health concern in Arizona, Cool Relief Rentals, a female-owned company founded by a mother/daughter duo, Hannah Perrine and Elizabeth Hillestad is launching today. The company provides same-day delivery of portable air conditioning units to keep Phoenix area families and pets safe and cool during almost inevitable air conditioning breakdowns. Cool Relief Rentals was created out of necessity when it's founder, Hannah, a 29-year old Scottsdale native, experienced an air conditioning outage in 2024 during a massive heatwave. Finding no good alternatives for temporary cooling, she decided to build the solution.

While unusual for a young woman to enter the air conditioning business, Hannah, who is committed to climate resilience is also passionate about community well-being. "I've learned that extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable—it's life-threatening," said Hannah Perrine, Founder and CEO of Cool Relief Rentals. "Ahead of what is expected to be another scorching summer, we are thrilled to launch our new company and are also eager to help our community. As we get off the ground, we intend to take steps towards helping vulnerable residents get the relief they need to stay safe and healthy."

In tandem with its launch, Cool Relief Rentals is creating a community outreach initiative dubbed "Cool Homes, Safe Lives," which aims to provide relief to the city's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, children, and individuals without access to functioning cooling systems. "We will be donating portable AC units to be distributed through partnerships with organizations working to assist residents in need deal with heat relief," Perrine explained.

In 2024, there were 602 heat related deaths in Maricopa County. While most occurred outdoors, of those that occurred indoors, 70% were in homes where air conditioning systems were present, but non-functional.

Maricopa County Heat Facts

With the urban heat island effect, combined with the rapidly warming climate of the Sonoran Desert, Maricopa County, the fourth-largest county in the U.S., has experienced a dramatic rise in extreme heat days over the past three decades. Phoenix is now the hottest city in the nation, with average summer temperatures regularly exceeding 100°F, and 2024 marking a record-breaking 113 consecutive days above 100°F.

The increase in extreme heat days—now averaging 42 annually above 110°F—has highlighted the need for solutions, like Cool Relief Rentals, to keep people cool and safe in their homes during the hottest months of the year.

With the heat-related death toll in Maricopa County rising year after year, businesses like Cool Relief who are committed to providing affordable solutions to addressing the Valley's extreme heat, along with community outreach efforts to prevent further loss of life are critical.

Phoenix Heat History*

• In the 1950s, the number of days with extreme heat (over 110°) was 7 days annually.

• By the 2010s, Phoenix averaged 27 days when temperatures reached at least 110°.

• Since 2021, Phoenix has averaged 42 days a year at 110° or hotter.

• In 2020, Phoenix had 145 days with temperatures over 100°.

• The average high temperature in the summer of 2023 was 105° F

• The average daily temperature in summer of 2023 was 95.2°F

• In 2023, Phoenix had 158 days of extreme heat (over 95°), which is 40% of the year, and 55 days over 110°

• 2024 Phoenix endured 113 CONSECUTIVE days at or over 100°, the longest streak ever recorded. 70 of those days were at or above 110° (the average is just 21 days).

• In 2024 broke or tied daily records for 21 straight days at or above 100° into October.

*Source: National Weather Service www.weather.gov

For more information about Cool Relief Rentals, please visit www.CoolReliefRentals.com or contact 602-341-5517 or email [email protected]

