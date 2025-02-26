Young Futures' Under Pressure Cohort Tackles Teen Pressures, Impacting 81% of Teens

Teen mental health is under strain from growing pressures—achievement, appearance, social expectations—many of which are amplified by technology. Young Futures' Under Pressure Cohort is tackling these challenges head-on.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Futures names their Under Pressure Cohort—10 bold, solutions-driven leaders making strides in improving youth mental health and the "always on" pressures teens face growing up in a hyper-digital world. These visionary changemakers, chosen from nearly 200 applicants, are advancing solutions such as digital and AI literacy education, and peer-to-peer support groups, helping pre-teens, teens, and their caregivers reclaim their mental wellbeing and confidently navigate adolescence.

Research from our collaborators, the Harvard School of Graduate Education's Center for Digital Thriving (CDT), published by Common Sense Media, was instrumental in shaping the Under Pressure Challenge, highlighting how digital tension may amplify the pressures, or "grinds" young people face. 81% of American teens report experiencing pressure that makes them feel bad in at least one of six domains (game plans for the future, achievement, appearance, social life, friendships, and activism). Today's pre-teens and teens navigate relentless pressures, which may be amplified by technology and social media. This open funding call sought solutions that alleviate these pressures, spark hope, and empower teens with the agency to navigate life on and offline in a digitally saturated world.

"Our nation's future depends on the mental and emotional wellbeing of our young people. If we fail to address the weight of digital tension and the relentless pressures they face, we risk a generation overwhelmed by stress, robbed of their potential to lead, create, and innovate," said Young Futures Executive Director Katya Hancock. "This is not just about individual lives—it's about the collective future of America. That's why we are proud to support this exceptional cohort of visionaries who are tackling these challenges head-on. By equipping young people with the resilience and tools to thrive in today's complex digital landscape, we ensure they have the foundation to build a stronger, healthier society for all of us."

Meet the Innovators:

Anahita Dalmia – Agents of Influence: Created during her senior year of college and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Agents of Influence offers a gamified solution to help the next generation make informed and responsible decisions in a world where misinformation and disinformation distort our reality.

Carolyn Gan – California Partners Project: Passionate about driving lasting change, Carolyn helps caregivers support the teens in their lives with research-backed and culturally sensitive resources.

Arielle Geismar – Design It For Us: At just 16, Arielle gained national recognition for organizing 10,000 students to protest gun violence and has since led impactful campaigns and shaped policies in technology, mental health, and youth rights. At Design It For Us, she co-leads work advocating for safer social media and online platforms for kids, teens, and young adults.

Juliana Lozano – Despierta: Drawing from her own experiences with therapy and as a first-generation college graduate, Juliana founded Despierta to provide culturally responsive care for Latinas, particularly for immigrant and first-generation communities.

Michael "Mike" Fauteux – GiveThx: With over two decades of experience as an educator dedicated to advancing equity, Mike applies gratitude science in this digital program to bolster student and educator wellbeing and social-emotional skills.

Valerie Grison-Alsop – Give Us The Floor: Inspired by the cultural and identity struggles she faced growing up, Valerie combines her career expertise in media and advertising, background in science, and empathy as a mother to create research-based solutions that provide safe and accessible online peer support for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth nationwide.

Samin Bhan – Lookupp: Nationally recognized for his work reshaping the future of social connection at the intersection of technology and research, Samin co-founded Lookupp in high school with his brother, Atiksh, offering a solution that encourages communities to "look up" from their phones and be rewarded for engaging face-to-face with those around them.

Madeline "Maddie" Freeman – NoSo: At just 24, Maddie was named to the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, recognized for her work as founder and CEO of NoSo, a digital wellness nonprofit helping teens around the world find a healthy tech/life balance.

Regisha "Reggie" Rijkaard – Pause 4 Peace Foundation: From giving her weekly allowance to homeless individuals as a child to establishing a reading center for underserved children in the Philippines as a teen, Reggie has committed her life to uplifting marginalized communities through education and mindfulness. As the leader of Pause 4 Peace, a global movement, she is influencing the next generation of influencers to navigate the digital world mindfully.

Michelle Culver – Rithm Project: Having been at the forefront of human flourishing for over two decades, and with experience as an educator and leader building Teach for America's first national program, Michelle launched the Rithm Project to empower young people to rebuild and evolve human connection in the age of AI.

Over the next five months, this cohort will join the Young Futures Academy, where they'll receive one-on-one mentorship, participate in expert-led Masterclasses, join a unique peer community, and gain essential skills in storytelling, communications, strategic planning, fundraising, and nonprofit leadership. In addition, the cohort will come together in March for the Young Futures Innovators Retreat in Pescadero, California, to build meaningful relationships with their peers, the YF Team, and YF Faculty. This cohort will be part of the growing YF 500: A collaborative funding initiative by Young Futures introduced in the 2024 Impact Report, which will power 500 YF Innovators over the next five years—scaling impact and driving lasting systemic change for youth across America.

"We're thrilled to welcome this incredible cohort of YF Innovators to the Young Futures Academy," said Sierra Malia Fox-Woods, program manager at Young Futures. "Throughout the Academy, they'll have the time and space to reflect on their work, refine their vision, and connect with an amazing and growing community of like-minded social impact leaders, knowing they're not alone in the challenges they face as leaders dedicated to helping young people thrive."

The journey is just beginning for this cohort, and the powerful transformations that will emerge from this dynamic group of visionaries will shape the futures of tomorrow's leaders.

For more information about the Under Pressure Cohort and Young Futures, please visit https://www.youngfutures.org/innovators/.

About Young Futures

Young Futures (YF) is a nonprofit seeking to make the digital world an easier place to grow up. YF provides a social compass for teens and families navigating the tech-driven world by supporting emerging nonprofits working tirelessly to help young people and their families not just survive but flourish as a team when navigating the uncertainties of the digital wilderness. Young Futures is a project of the New Venture Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Its principal sponsors include Pivotal Ventures, Susan Crown Exchange, and The Goodness Web.

