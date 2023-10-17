Young Italian prospect Perracchione turns pro with Team Novo Nordisk

"With Alessandro on board, we are showing our intent to continue to develop and invest in talent for the future of Team Novo Nordisk and everyone out there living with diabetes," said General Manager Vassili Davidenko. Tweet this

This dream is now becoming a reality as the 18-year-old Italian joins after an impressive 2023 season in the junior ranks with four podiums, numerous top ten finishes, and a stunning victory at the recent Trofeo Alba Rosa.

"It's fantastic that we are able to sign a talent as promising as Alessandro at the same time as agreeing a three-year extension to our successful partnership with Novo Nordisk," said General Manager Vassili Davidenko. "We are showing our intent to continue to develop and invest in talent for the future of Team Novo Nordisk and everyone out there living with diabetes."

"Our trajectory throughout this season has been centered around the budding relationships between our experienced leaders like Andrea Peron and our exceptional young talents like Matyas Kopecky and Filippo Ridolfo. Alessandro fits right in here and our aim is to be able to provide him with the same environment to grow and develop that we do with all our riders."

After impressing during a trip to the team's annual Talent ID camp in Tuscany back in July and more positive results following in August and September races, the young Italian is excited to be joining the pro ranks.

"This a dream come true for me in every sense," began Perracchione. "Becoming a professional rider with Team Novo Nordisk has been my goal since I was eight years old and to achieve this ten years later is truly an incredible feeling."

"Moving from the junior ranks to racing with and against top professionals will be a big step up and I see it as one chapter ending and another one beginning. I'm ready to take the next step in my development and I have big dreams that I hope to realize as a professional cyclist and I know that it will take a lot of hard work and dedication."

Media Contact

Tim Lindley, Team Novo Nordisk, +39 391 110 6499, [email protected], www.teamnovonordisk.com

SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk