Young Living Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Announces New Products at Annual Grand Convention

"This milestone not only celebrates our past achievements but also sets the stage for an exciting future filled with innovation and opportunity," said Ben Riley, president of Young Living. "We will continue to lead in making a shift to a low-tox lifestyle by bringing innovative and plant-powered products into more homes and inspiring holistic, healthier living worldwide."

Young Living's other 2024 convention product releases include:

Legacy 30™ essential oil blend: This is an original blend crafted from the oils that Young Living's founder, D. Gary Young , would choose to wear daily. The blend has a bold aroma that inspires bravery and courage, empowering you to chase dreams and create your own legacy.*

The Lavender Legacy Collection™: This limited-time collection features six bottles of Lavender essential oil from Young Living farms in Mona, Utah, and Provence, France. Each bottle symbolizes a key milestone in Young Living's history and pays homage to the iconic essential oil that started it all.

, and Provence, . Each bottle symbolizes a key milestone in Young Living's history and pays homage to the iconic essential oil that started it all. AromaConnect™ LunaMist™ Plug-In Diffuser: This plug-in diffuser with an auto light sensor allows scheduled diffusion and lights your way to natural, clean scents in quaint spaces.

AromaConnect™ Wake-Up Light Diffuser: This is a first-of-its-kind diffuser that combines aromatherapy and light therapy. It features a wake-up light, sound machine, and alarm clock all in one for a better sleep routine.

Deep Night Essence™ supplement: This non-drowsy, melatonin-free, all-natural sleep supplement is designed to improve next-day readiness and sleep over time.*

Super Magnesium™ supplement: This powerhouse supplement is enriched with melon juice concentrate, clinically studied to increase magnesium efficiency in the body and reduce oxidative stress and fatigue.*

DeepSpectra Phyto Nutrition™: This daily cell support uses Young Living's exclusive, patents-pending DeepSpectra™ technology and nature's finest ingredients—flavonoids from Orange oil, phytochemicals from cacao, Frankincense essential oil, and thymoquinone from black seed oil—to provide exceptional nutrition and wellness support. The new technology enhances extraction, offering a broader spectrum of beneficial plant components.*

DeepSpectra Frankincense2™: This is an exclusive essential oil extract also created using Young Living's patents-pending DeepSpectra™ technology. Its antioxidant properties support a healthy immune system, healthy inflammatory response, and general wellness.*

Inner Boost and Balance™ supplement: Get your skin care, multivitamin, and caffeine-free boost in one delicious blood-orange stick pack. This multitasking expert helps fill nutrition gaps and supports cognitive function, aging, and energy levels.*

Attendees have experienced the new launches firsthand, plus tried-and-true favorites, in the expansive product expo at the event. They also have enjoyed activities such as a 90s-themed kickoff party; Kitchen Table Sessions; educational workshops; guided tours to the Mt. Nebo Farm and Distillery in Mona; a first-ever pickleball tournament benefitting The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation; and an Awards Gala night recognizing the achievements of Brand Partners.

"We are grateful for this community of passionate people inspiring one another to pursue their dreams," said Riley. "This convention reminds us of our purpose and our mission, and we look forward to more years and more success in cultivating a world of wellness."

To learn more about Young Living's exciting new products, visit Young Living's What's New page.

