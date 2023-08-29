Young Living Creates Employee Mindfulness Room in Celebration of National Wellness Month

Our company's mission is to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world, and that starts right here in the office. Tweet this

"Young Living is excited to provide our employees with this important mindfulness room resource," said Ed Dailey, director of Product Development at Young Living. "Our company's mission is to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world, and that starts right here in the office."

Young Living Essential Oils is at the forefront of companies that value workplace wellness and incorporate mindfulness rooms into office buildings. To encourage other companies to follow suit, Young Living is sharing four steps on how to set up a mindfulness room that is welcoming and conducive to a transformational experience:

1-Choose your locale: Find a room that isn't used much or an infrequently used nook. If the space is open, consider adding a partition or screen for some privacy. Ideally, this is a place that is largely quiet.

2-Mind your decor: Pay close attention to the visual stimulation in your surroundings. In a mindfulness room, use soft chairs, warm lighting, and soothing colors to create a sense of calm.

3-Select your soundscape: A sound machine can provide peaceful background noise as users focus on their intentions, but guided meditations are also helpful. Young Living Essential Oils supplies employees with three different guided meditations to choose from, depending on their intention. This flexibility helps with feeling prepared and confident going into a mindfulness session.

4-Make scent a priority: With Young Living Essential Oils, workers can use their sense of smell to prompt relaxation and ease. Keeping some products in the mindfulness room allows employees to know where to go for resources. A few great essential oils to try include: Lavender, the most universal oil that has a tranquil aroma and is soothing to the senses; Lemon to create a fresh, uplifting aroma; and Peppermint, an invigorating aroma that can be diffused to create an environment conducive to work or study.

National Wellness Month is a time to focus on self-care, stress management, and healthy routines. To help other businesses and people improve their well-being with a mindfulness room, Young Living has created a video detailing how to design a mindfulness room!

"We sometimes can get overwhelmed during the workday, and that's the perfect time to experience the mindfulness room," said Dailey. "Young Living encourages other businesses to create similar spaces for employees to unwind. By supporting mental health and promoting self-care and stress management, you can honor your commitment to invest in your employees' health and wellness."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Maria Coder, Young Living, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], https://www.youngliving.com/us/en

SOURCE Young Living