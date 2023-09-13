Young Living Essential Oils Celebrates National Online Learning Day with Free E-Learning Course to Help Keep Kids Safe in the Digital World

Everyone is capable of becoming an advocate for children, and the online nature of this course makes it all the more accessible to a wider audience. Tweet this

"Everyone is capable of becoming an advocate for children, and the online nature of this course makes it all the more accessible to a wider audience," says Arturo Fuentes, Director of Philanthropy at Young Living Essential Oils. "We invest in programs like this as part of our larger mission to nurture potential and rescue the harmed, so that children are free to dream and create with safety parameters in place."

The prevalence of perpetrators grooming and exploiting children online is growing at an alarming rate—the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children saw an 82 percent increase in reports concerning online enticement last year, which included an alarming new trend where offenders aggressively blackmail children for financial gain.

While completing the course, users will learn what online exploitation is, gain tools and insight into how to spot key danger signs, discover tips for digital safeguards, become more confident having these conversations with children, and know what actions to take if a child is being cyberbullied. Parents, educators, caregivers, and all those who complete the three-course module will join the Young Living Foundation in pledging to protect children worldwide.

For more information about the "Keeping Kids Safe in the Digital World" program, watch this introductory video.

Start the training today at The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation.

About Young Living Essential Oils‥

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.‥

Media Contact

Maria Coder, Young Living Essential Oils, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], https://www.youngliving.com/us/en

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils