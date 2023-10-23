Young Living Essential Oils Selected as a 2023 Green Business Award Honoree

As a leading brand in our industry, it is important for us to ensure that Young Living's environmental commitment extends beyond producing premium essential oils and wellness products to making a lasting positive impact on the planet and in the communities we serve. Post this

Creation of monarch butterfly waystations at the Young Living Farm in Mona—the first farm to receive the Monarch Farm USA title. The waystations play a vital role in supporting the migration and lifecycle of at-risk species of the monarch butterfly.

Implementation of multiple scientific research projects to study Utah's native pollinator populations, including native bee and butterfly species, and provide habitats for them. Young Living's ongoing pollinator conservation efforts have long been part of the company's dedication to natural farming methods across its regional farms and worldwide facilities.

A seed bank, created in collaboration with the state of Utah for the purpose of collecting more seeds to preserve rare plant species. This initiative helps sustain Utah's diverse and native flora while also supporting native pollinators.

Establishing Utah's first desert bighorn sheep nursery at Young Living's Skyrider Wilderness Ranch. The nursey supports the health and longevity of the endangered bighorn sheep in partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The D. Gary Young Wildlife Sanctuary, a conservation easement donated to The Nature Conservancy's Utah Chapter in 2019, which serves as a protected migratory corridor for the large herds of elk and deer. With its 11,000+ acres of land, the D. Gary Young Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest conservation easement donation in the chapter's history.

"As a leading brand in our industry, it is important for us to ensure that Young Living's environmental commitment extends beyond producing premium essential oils and wellness products to making a lasting positive impact on the planet and in the communities we serve." said Ben Riley, president of Young Living Essential Oils. "As such, we will remain committed to helping improve biodiversity, safeguarding wild habitats and endangered species, enhancing wildlife protection, restoring ecosystems, and adopting sustainable energy sources that work with nature to fulfill our corporate social responsibilities to Mother Earth."

The Green Business Awards are an annual event organized by Utah Business to honor environmentally friendly companies across the state. Young Living has previously earned Utah Business' Green Business Awards in the Waste and Recycling category in 2020 and in the Green Building category in 2019. The company's green efforts have also garnered recognition in several other award-giving bodies, such as the Green Company of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business, Zero Waste Hero Award by Smith's Food & Drug and Fox 13, Green Globes Project of the Year Honoree, Most Innovative Green Product for its CBD Beauty Boost™ by the Global Green Beauty Awards, and Business Sustainability Award by the SEAL Awards.

To learn more about Young Living's environmental efforts, click here.

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available.

