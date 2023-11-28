Young Living Foundation Commemorates Giving Tuesday with Sponsor a Student Program

In the spirit of the giving season, we encourage those in our community looking to make a lifelong impact to extend their support to one of these students. Post this

Sponsors help provide students with school supplies, nutritious meals, uniforms, and the resources they need to succeed academically at the Academy. They will stay updated on their sponsored student's journey through a bi-monthly school newsletter and a letter from their student detailing their dreams and progress—for themselves and their communities.‥‥

"The Young Living Foundation is deeply dedicated to nurturing potential through education," said Arturo Fuentes, director of philanthropy for the Foundation. "In the spirit of the giving season, we encourage those in our community looking to make a lifelong impact to extend their support to one of these students. Together, we can create a world where individuals are free to create and achieve their dreams."‥

Young Living announced it will be giving away three $150 product credits to those signing up as new sponsors. To be eligible for the drawing, one must sponsor a student between Tuesday, November 28, and Sunday, December 31, 2023. The winners will be notified on January 2, 2024. Anyone, regardless of Young Living membership, can sign up to sponsor a student, and additional information on the students who need a sponsor, including photos, names, and grade level, can be found‥here.‥

Learn more about the impact of our sponsor-a-student program and sign up today at younglivingfoundation.org/givingtuesday.

