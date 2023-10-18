Young Living Highlights Partnership with Hope for Justice During Anti-Slavery Week

We believe in a world where everyone can thrive with dignity, and we are committed to taking actionable steps against all forms of modern slavery and exploitation. Tweet this

The weeklong observance runs October 16–23, with Anti-Slavery Day on October 18, and aims to educate audiences about the 49.6 million individuals currently trapped in situations of slavery. Over half of those are trapped in forced or bonded labor and cannot refuse or leave work because of threats, coercion, violence, and abuse of power. A growing concern, the number of people in conditions of modern-day slavery has increased by 10 million in the last five years.

"Young Living is honored to participate in this year's awareness campaign for Anti-Slavery Week as part of the Slave-Free Alliance," said Michelle Shin, EVP, Supply Chain. "We believe in a world where everyone can thrive with dignity, and we are committed to taking actionable steps against all forms of modern slavery and exploitation."

Young Living takes pride in fostering a collective commitment to social impact that transcends the confines of the D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation. The Supply Chain team at Young Living is committed to protecting the rights of those most vulnerable in the supply chain through its partnership and affiliation with the Slave-Free Alliance. The sourcing and manufacturing of goods and services should never use child labor or conditions that restrict personal freedoms.

"Slave-Free Alliance is proud to partner with Young Living to support its work to protect those most vulnerable in its global operations and supply chain. Young Living continues to stretch its work beyond compliance and transparently address risks of modern slavery and labor exploitation." said Rachel Hartley, consultancy director, Slave-Free Alliance. "We're thrilled to recognize Anti-Slavery Week and incredibly grateful for Young Living's support of our parent charity, Hope for Justice. Together, we're committed to creating long-lasting social impact."

This week serves as a tangible manifestation of Young Living's ongoing mission of empowering wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world. Last year, the Young Living Foundation and Hope for Justice created an online course to prevent the exploitation of children and create safer spaces online.

Young Living also announced that anyone who donates to Hope for Justice during Anti-Slavery Week will receive a 5 ml bottle of Valor® essential oil blend.

To learn more about Slave-Free Alliance and Anti-Slavery Week, visit slavefreealliance.org.

