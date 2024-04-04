Young Living Honored by DSA Awards for Make a Shift Campaign

At Young Living, we are committed to empowering individuals to lead healthier, happier lives, and Make a Shift embodies that commitment. Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Direct Selling Association for our Make a Shift campaign," said Reyn Soffe, Sr. VP of Marketing at Young Living Essential Oils. "At Young Living, we are committed to empowering individuals to lead healthier, happier lives, and Make a Shift embodies that commitment. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the unwavering support of our community."

Make a Shift is not just a campaign but a promise to the community that Young Living will support shifts away from harmful chemicals in cleaning, home fragrance, whole-body health, and wellness routines. Created with care under Young Living's Seed to Seal® quality commitment, each Make a Shift kit highlights the natural and sustainable aspects of Young Living's products, promoting a harmonious relationship between personal health and the environment.

Young Living currently offers four Make a Shift kits:

As part of a dynamic and creative launch process, Young Living strategically prepared for the success of the campaign with captivating video content, pre-seeding product efforts, heightened brand awareness through robust public relations, comprehensive transactional emails, and enriched user experience with QR codes for easy access to additional educational information.

Key results of the Make a Shift campaign include*:

Nearly $6 million in sales

in sales 11,000 new enrollments

Over 36,000 customer purchases

*As of January 2024

The success of the campaign is largely attributed to the unwavering support and engagement of Young Living's Brand Partners and Customers. Their enthusiasm for natural wellness and participation in the campaign by sharing personal experiences and testimonials amplified Young Living's advocacy for positive yet simple lifestyle shifts for communities around the world.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for customers to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Maria Coder, Young Living Essential Oils, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://www.youngliving.com/

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils